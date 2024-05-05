NEET 2024 Exam Today: Over 24 Lakh Students To Appear For NEET UG Exam, Check Last Minute Guidelines, Details

Candidates must remember to carry their NEET UG admit cards with them to the respective exam centres.

Along with the admit card, students must carry a copy of their Aadhar Id or any other government identity, passport size photographs and other documents required.

Candidates must adhere to the dress code stated by NTA. If candidates are required to wear any religious items, they must reach the exam centre early for thorough checking.

Candidates are allowed to carry a personal transparent water bottle inside the exam hall.

Electronic devices, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices and any other personal belongings are not allowed inside the exam hall.