NEET 2024 Exam Today: Over 24 Lakh Students To Appear For NEET UG Exam, Check Last Minute Guidelines, Details

National Testing Agency will be conducting the NEET UG 2024 Exam on Sunday - May 5, 2024. As per the testing agency, over 24 lakh students are expected to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate medical courses today.
The NEET UG Exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. The medical entrance exam will be conducted across 557 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
NEET UG 2024 Exam Today - Important Guidelines To Keep In Mind
Candidates must remember to carry their NEET UG admit cards with them to the respective exam centres.
Along with the admit card, students must carry a copy of their Aadhar Id or any other government identity, passport size photographs and other documents required.
Candidates must adhere to the dress code stated by NTA. If candidates are required to wear any religious items, they must reach the exam centre early for thorough checking.
Candidates are allowed to carry a personal transparent water bottle inside the exam hall.
Electronic devices, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices and any other personal belongings are not allowed inside the exam hall.
Students will also not allowed any bio-breaks during the first one hour of the exam and the last 30 minutes of the exam.
Advertisement
NEET UG 2024 - Important Dates
NEET UG Exam - May 5, 2024
NEET UG Answer Key and Response Sheets - To Be Announced By NTA After Exam
NEET UG Result - June 14, 2024.
The NEET UG Exam will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions - four options with a single correct answer. The questions will have questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology).
Students will have a total of three hours and 20 minutes to write the exam. As per the official notice issued by NTA, the NEET UG Exam will be conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.