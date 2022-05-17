Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CBI To Probe Paper Leak Of HP Cops Recruitment Test: CM

In a hurriedly called press conference at his official residence Oakover here, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government has decided to hand over the probe into the case to the CBI.

CBI To Probe Paper Leak Of HP Cops Recruitment Test: CM
CBI To Probe Paper Leak Of HP Cops Recruitment Test: CM

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 May 2022 5:51 pm

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hand over to the CBI a case of the leakage of question papers of the recruitment test for constables. 

In a hurriedly called press conference at his official residence Oakover here, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government has decided to hand over the probe into the case to the CBI.

Related stories

British ATP Events Escape 'Points' Punishment For Banning Russian Players

Akasa Air To Have Airline Code 'QP'

Sensex Zooms 1,345 Points To Reclaim 54,000 Mark Amid Global Stocks Rally

The first reason for entrusting the task to the central investigative agency is to ensure fairness and impartiality in the probe, he said. The case was currently being investigated by a special investigating team of the state police which itself was conducting the written test for the recruitment of constables, he added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National CBI Question Paper Leak Cops Recruitment Test Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

After Biyani & Ambani, Bezos Wages War Against Bank Of India For Future Retail Deal

After Biyani & Ambani, Bezos Wages War Against Bank Of India For Future Retail Deal