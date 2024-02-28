Washington Man To Plead Guilty In ‘Killing Spree’ Of Eagles And Other Birds For Feathers

A shocking case of illegal wildlife trafficking has emerged, revealing a spree of bird killings on the Flathead Indian Reservation and beyond, reported news agency AP.

Travis John Branson, a resident of Cusick, Washington, is set to plead guilty to charges including illegal wildlife trafficking after allegedly participating in the killing of over 3,000 birds, including eagles, and subsequently selling their carcasses and feathers on the black market.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Branson and others engaged in what federal prosecutors describe as a "killing spree," targeting approximately 3,600 birds over several years. Feathers and other parts of eagles and other birds hold significant cultural value for many Native American tribes, often used in sacred ceremonies and powwows.

Branson's plea agreement with prosecutors involves reduced charges, including conspiracy, wildlife trafficking, and two counts of unlawful trafficking of eagles. However, the exact number of birds Branson will admit to killing has not been disclosed.