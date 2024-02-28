Washington Man To Plead Guilty In ‘Killing Spree’ Of Eagles And Other Birds For Feathers

A shocking case of illegal wildlife trafficking has emerged, revealing a spree of bird killings on the Flathead Indian Reservation and beyond, reported news agency AP.
Travis John Branson, a resident of Cusick, Washington, is set to plead guilty to charges including illegal wildlife trafficking after allegedly participating in the killing of over 3,000 birds, including eagles, and subsequently selling their carcasses and feathers on the black market.
According to court documents filed Tuesday, Branson and others engaged in what federal prosecutors describe as a "killing spree," targeting approximately 3,600 birds over several years. Feathers and other parts of eagles and other birds hold significant cultural value for many Native American tribes, often used in sacred ceremonies and powwows.
Branson's plea agreement with prosecutors involves reduced charges, including conspiracy, wildlife trafficking, and two counts of unlawful trafficking of eagles. However, the exact number of birds Branson will admit to killing has not been disclosed.
Another suspect, Simon Paul of St. Ignatius, Montana, is currently at large, having failed to appear for an initial court appearance in January. The defendants are accused of participating in a black market operation that has long been a concern for US wildlife officials.
Illegal shootings constitute a significant threat to bird populations, with a recent government study identifying them as a leading cause of golden eagle deaths. Feathers from immature golden eagles are particularly prized among tribes, fetching several hundred dollars for a single tail set.
The indictment against Branson and Paul, issued by a grand jury in December, outlines 15 criminal charges related to the illegal trafficking of eagle parts. The defendants allegedly worked with others to hunt and kill the birds, even using a dead deer to lure an eagle on one occasion.
While the exact number of eagles killed remains undisclosed, federal officials assert that the scheme operated from 2015 until 2021. Branson faces the prospect of years in prison, substantial fines, and complete restitution of damages under the terms of the plea agreement.
Despite the severity of the allegations, Branson has yet to respond to attempts to reach him for comment. His attorney declined to provide further information regarding the agreement.
Text messages obtained by investigators revealed disturbing details, with Branson and his associates boasting of being "on a killing spree" to procure more eagle tail feathers for future sales. Prosecutors have described Paul as a key figure involved in the shooting and shipping of eagles for Branson.
Bald and golden eagles, symbols of national pride and sacred animals for many Native American tribes, are protected under US law. However, the backlog of permit requests for tribal and religious purposes has contributed to a thriving black market for eagle parts.
Bill Voelker, executive director of Sia: The Comanche Nation Ethno-Ornithological Initiative, emphasized the need for law enforcement to target buyers in addition to traffickers to effectively combat the illicit trade. Voelker believes that holding buyers accountable is crucial in reducing the demand for eagle parts and safeguarding these majestic birds from further harm.