Pakistan: Row After Video Shows Maryam Nawaz Feeding McDonald’s Burgers To School Kids

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan lambasted Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, saying she was ‘rubbing salt in the wounds of Pakistanis.’

Maryam Nawaz with school children | Photo: X
A row has erupted in Pakistan after a video showing Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz offering McDonald’s burgers and fries to schoolchildren during her recent visit to a school in Murree.

Maryam Nawaz is facing backlash on social media at a time when she assumed office as the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province just two months ago.

A key figure in the PML-N party and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s move has racked up a major controversy in Pakistan with Jamaat-e-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan lambasting her, saying she was ‘rubbing salt in the wounds of Pakistanis.’

“Punjab chief minister feeding McDonald's to school children is rubbing salt in the wounds of Pakistanis… The entire world, especially in the West, as a powerful wave of boycott is going against McDonald's and other pro-Israel companies, this action of Maryam Nawaz has sent a devastating message. It is pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian…" he wrote on X. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan also demanded an apology from Maryam Nawaz.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif - null
BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, another user wrote on X, “Children in Gaza are dying due of hunger but this Maryam Nawaz is busy in her PR & showing support for #Isreal not boycotting #McDonalds.”

Meanwhile, in a now-deleted post, Maryam Nawaz's party had termed it ‘a thoughtful act.’ In the video shared online, schoolchildren were seen munching on McDonald's burgers.

“A thoughtful act. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif sent lunch to the students and teachers at the school she visited…” the party wrote on its official handle on X.

