Pakistan: Row After Video Shows Maryam Nawaz Feeding McDonald’s Burgers To School Kids

“Punjab chief minister feeding McDonald's to school children is rubbing salt in the wounds of Pakistanis… The entire world, especially in the West, as a powerful wave of boycott is going against McDonald's and other pro-Israel companies, this action of Maryam Nawaz has sent a devastating message. It is pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian…" he wrote on X. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan also demanded an apology from Maryam Nawaz.