The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe

According to a Business Insider report, the supposed cyberdiscrimination flagged by the federal government in the US in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple alleges that the company has unfairly cornered the smartphone market, highlighting the the green-bubble issue. Photo: Apple

According to a Business Insider report, the supposed cyberdiscrimination flagged by the federal government in the US in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple alleges that the company has unfairly cornered the smartphone market, highlighting the the green-bubble issue. Photo: Apple