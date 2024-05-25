International

US Family Infected With Brain Worms After Eating Undercooked Bear Meat

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised that cooking the infected meat to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74°C) is the only sure way to kill trichinella parasites.

Image for representation
info_icon

An American family gathering has led to nine family members falling ill after consuming bear meat infected with brain worms. The incident was reported to the Minnesota Department of Health in July 2022, as reported by CBS News.

A 29-year-old man was hospitalised multiple times over two and a half weeks, displaying symptoms such as fever, severe muscle soreness, and swelling around the eyes. 

After his second hospitalisation, he said that he had attended a family gathering where they shared a meal of bear meat kabobs. The meat had been harvested in northern Saskatchewan and stored in a freezer for a month and a half before being thawed and served. Family members noticed the undercooked taste and recooked it before serving again. 

General view of a butcher selling halal meat in Brixton, south London - null
What Is Halal? Is It Only Limited To Food?

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

Doctors diagnosed the man with trichinellosis, a rare roundworm infection usually acquired through consuming wild game. The larvae can migrate to muscle tissue and organs, including the brain. 

Five other family members, including a 12-year-old girl and two individuals who only ate the accompanying vegetables, were also infected with the freeze-resistant worms.

Three family members were hospitalised and treated with albendazole. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised that cooking the infected meat to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74°C)  is the only sure way to kill trichinella parasites. The CDC also notes that the parasites can cross-contaminate other foods.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Hacks Wife And Infant Daughter To Death, Takes Own Life In MP’s Damoh District
  2. Woman Dies On Way To Polling Centre In UP's Sant Kabir Nagar
  3. Jadavpur Teachers' Body Urges Bengal Govt Not To Halt Career Advancement Scheme For Professors
  4. Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Class 10 Results To Come Out Next | Know Date, Time, Website mahresult.nic.in
  5. 33 Naxalites Surrender Before Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why ‘Dostana 2’ Was Shelved; Opens Up About Alleged Feud Between Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar
  2. How Shreyas Talpade Recorded Jay Thakkar's Audition Tape For 'Gullak 4'
  3. Badshah Ends Feud With Honey Singh: ‘Was Unhappy Because Of Misunderstanding'
  4. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  5. Kunal Kemmu Chooses Intimate Celebrations At Home For His 41st Birthday
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Evergrowing Bopanna 'Adapting And Enjoying' Despite Clay Not Being The Biggest Strength
  2. French Open 2024: Djokovic 'Worried' Ahead Of Roland Garros Title Defence
  3. Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhimanyu Beats Nikolov In Thrilling Clash To Advance
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  5. La Liga: Diego Simeone Concedes 'Not Easy' For Los Rojiblancos To Compete With Real Madrid
World News
  1. Dolly Parton Unveils A New Attraction At Dollywood Just Ahead Of Memorial Day Weekend
  2. Russia: 12 Children Injured After Strong Wind Blows Off School Roof In Krasnodar
  3. US Family Infected With Brain Worms After Eating Undercooked Bear Meat
  4. Kenya Gold Mine Collapse: 5 Dead, 2 Injured After Illegal Gold Mine Collapses In Northern Kenya
  5. Al Roker Freezes Internet By Participating In Viral "Boyfriend" Trend
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 3 PM Voter Turnout At 49.2%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In UP
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Beats B Ongbamrungphan To Seal Her Spot In Malaysia Masters Final
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest