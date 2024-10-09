Shaping The Future Of AI: Mihir Mehta’s Journey Of Innovation, Leadership, And Impact Beyond Boundaries

In this ever-advancing era of AI, the role of individuals who guide and assess technological progress is paramount. Meet Mihir Mehta, a dynamic force in the realms of AI, ML, and Internet of Things (IoT), who brings both thought leadership and hands-on expertise to the forefront. With over a decade of experience in IT sector and currently Engineering leader in one of the fortune 500 company, Mihir is known for developing cutting-edge AI systems and scalable web services that serve a crucial role in customer service operations. However, his influence extends far beyond the walls of the company.