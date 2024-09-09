Shaping The Future Of AI: A Candid Conversation On Generative Innovation

Well! Early in my career, I threw myself into the deep end of Natural Language Processing (NLP), playing around with language modelling and text analysis. I invested a few years into it building and solving for very crucial use-cases but then a few years later the world found itself at the cusp of this new technology called Generative AI. It was too hard to ignore so I started exploring that and the more I dived in the more I realised it was going to be the future. Fast forward to today, I find myself pushing foundational models to their limits. Apart from this, time and again, I also find myself contributing immensely to the open-source packages where any developer can whip up GenAI features with just a few lines of code. So, yeah, that's all.