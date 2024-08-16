Primark Projects: A Legacy Of Quality And Sustainability In Real Estate

Primark Projects' journey of excellence began in 2010, pioneering a path of quality and innovation that has since transformed the real estate landscape. Today, the company has three projects under construction and one ready to move in, continuously pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation. The driving force behind Primark Projects' success is its managing director, Sambasiva Rao Borra. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Mr. Borra has been instrumental in shaping the company's vision and guiding it to achieve significant milestones. His leadership and deep industry knowledge have been crucial in navigating the challenges of the real estate market and steering the company towards continued growth and innovation.