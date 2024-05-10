Hub4Business

Meme Coin Showdown: Will Dogeverse Overtake BONK In 2024?

While Bonk is showing bullish signs, Dogeverse is preparing for a launch, clearly displaying potential to overtake BONK in 2024!

Meme Coin
Operating on the Solana blockchain, Bonk Coin has surged in popularity, causing ripples in the crypto sphere. Much like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, Bonk embodies the playful essence of meme coins yet distinguishes itself by leveraging the Solana network's swift transactions and cost efficiency over Ethereum.

Its rise is attributed to a response against perceived centralization and venture capital sway within the Solana ecosystem. Bonk's distribution strategy is distinctive, with a substantial portion of its total supply allocated to Solana users, NFT projects, and developers, aiming to nurture a more community-centric ethos. However, there is Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) - a new challenger that could overtake BONK easily in 2024. Here’s why!

Dogeverse Brings Something New to The Crypto Market

Dogeverse is one of the newest meme coins that appeared on the market, winning over cryptocurrency enthusiasts and echoing the excitement once ignited by Dogecoin. At the heart of Dogeverse is its main character, Cosmo, a cherished Shiba Inu breed widely adored in the meme coin community. The project aims to unite the crypto meme community and spearhead the development of multichain utility.

This pivotal moment in Dogeverse's evolution heralds the introduction of multichain functionality, opening up boundless opportunities for its burgeoning community. By leveraging Wormhole and Portal Bridge technologies, Dogeverse transcends the limitations of a single blockchain, granting users unparalleled speed and convenience in traversing across chains.

The strategic decision to begin its journey on Ethereum lays a robust foundation for Dogeverse's multichain expansion strategy. Given Ethereum's widespread adoption and robust security features, it is the optimal platform for Dogeverse to embark on its multiverse blockchain interoperability odyssey. Dogeverse ensures a seamless transition for its token holders by harnessing Ethereum's well-established infrastructure, empowering them to navigate the multichain landscape with confidence and ease.

The integration of multichain capabilities by Dogeverse signifies a monumental stride in the ongoing evolution of the cryptocurrency market, particularly within the realm of meme coins. This means the investors can buy and claim $DOGEVERSE tokens on Base, Avalanche, Solana, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Ethereum, giving investors more freedom than any other meme coin before!

Tokenomics and Presale Details Revealed

One of the most crucial aspects investors seek regarding a crypto project is its tokenomics. The $DOGEVERSE token operates within a capped total supply of 200 billion tokens strategically allocated to facilitate ecosystem expansion, incentivize community engagement, and ensure long-term sustainability. During the presale phase, which has seen remarkable success, 30 billion tokens are offered to investors, constituting 15% of the total supply.

Notably, the price of $DOGEVERSE tokens increased across different stages, providing early investors with the greatest benefits from the project's growth. Additionally, 20 billion tokens (10%) are reserved for staking rewards, while 50 billion (25%) are set aside for project reserves. To effectively reach the target audience, 50 billion tokens (25%) are allocated to marketing endeavors, with an additional 20 billion (10%) designated for ecosystem development.

Ultimately, 20 billion tokens (10%) are earmarked for liquidity provision, while 10 billion (5%) are reserved for exchanges. This distribution strategy ensures that $DOGEVERSE is well-positioned for sustained expansion and widespread adoption, offering many opportunities.

Now that more than $13 million has been raised in the Dogeverse presale, there is a last chance to buy your $DOGEVERSE tokens at a very affordable price ($0.00031). If you wish to explore everything this project offers, waste no time!

Glance at Possible Bonk’s Price by the End of 2024

Introduced on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the Bonk coin was initially dispersed through a complimentary airdrop, specifically targeting the Solana community. This strategic maneuver aimed to stimulate broad adoption and foster active participation within the Solana ecosystem.

As a meme coin, Bonk heavily relies on community engagement and sentiment. It employs a decentralized approach where community votes can influence decisions, particularly through mechanisms like a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). This ensures token holders can contribute to significant determinations concerning the project's trajectory.

Although originating as a meme coin, the creators of Bonk aim to broaden its utility in various capacities. Bonk can be used for microtransactions and tipping within the Solana ecosystem, promoting interaction and rewarding community members. In addition, Bonk can be incorporated into diverse DeFi platforms for activities such as staking, lending, providing liquidity, and offering holders opportunities to accrue interest or other incentives. Bonk coins may find utility in NFT marketplaces integrated with Solana, facilitating the purchase, sale, or exchange of digital assets, thereby augmenting their utility beyond speculative purposes.

Bonk holds a distinctive position in the Solana meme coin history books. It was the pioneer meme coin to undergo an airdrop on the Solana network, sparking a series of interconnected endeavors. Bolstered by its dedicated following and strong presence across social media platforms, Bonk remains a prominent contender in the meme coin arena.

Its current value is $0.00002356, according to the data available on CoinMarketCap, and its value dipped by 5.96% in the last 24 hours, which may be signaling trouble in paradise. When it comes to the possible price until the end of 2024, the analysts believe it could go from $0.0000192 - $0.0000216. The anticipated average could be $0.0000201. Considering that BONK is in the red zone now, focusing on Dogeverse, which is yet to be launched, could bring bigger gains, so implement your investing strategy wisely!

Conclusion

Bonk’s role in the popularization of Solana meme coins is huge. Its launch caused waves that still positively impact other meme coins, and Dogeverse is one of them. While BONK’s price is taking a hit, Dogeverse is poised to achieve new heights, and this year could be the one for Dogeverse to overtake Bonk and leave it behind. With very little time left before its presale concludes, don’t let this opportunity slip away and secure your portion!

