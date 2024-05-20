Breaking Stigmas, Building Hope: Praveen Chakravarty's Mission To Transform Lives

A population of almost 1.4 billion people with the most complex diversity you can find around the world, that is India for you. Unfortunately, according to NITI Aayog's 2022-23 report, 11% of this population still lives under poverty. This implies millions are still living in a destitute state of life with no access to opportunities and basic livelihood. With issues like hunger, poverty, education and development overcasting the future of the downtrodden sections of the society, the society needs someone to become a ray of hope. It is often underestimated that even a small support can save the drowning ones. Each individual can make a difference and the following feature defines one such journey.