Breaking Stigmas, Building Hope: Praveen Chakravarty's Mission To Transform Lives

A population of almost 1.4 billion people with the most complex diversity you can find around the world, that is India for you. Unfortunately, according to NITI Aayog's 2022-23 report, 11% of this population still lives under poverty. This implies millions are still living in a destitute state of life with no access to opportunities and basic livelihood. With issues like hunger, poverty, education and development overcasting the future of the downtrodden sections of the society, the society needs someone to become a ray of hope. It is often underestimated that even a small support can save the drowning ones. Each individual can make a difference and the following feature defines one such journey.
Dr. Praveen Chakravarty, an independent social worker from Andhra Pradesh has been at the forefront of leading philanthropy and social work in the city. From organising donation drives to providing free education to children, Praveen has done it all.
Hailing from the state's small village of Pekeru, Chakravarty was born and brought in a middle class family. But his humble background didn't stop him from helping others even in his childhood as well. In fact, the very first seeds of his journey were planted in his school days when he saw his peers struggling to pay fees at his school. His grandfather, Late Sri Nagaraju and father Sri S.S. Kiran Kumar, both worked in the education sector and were actively engaged in social work inspired him to pursue this very rare path of dedicating one's life to the service of others.
Equipped with a graduate degree of Science and Theology along with a Master's in Theology, Praveen has a simple mission in life- "To help everyone with whatever he has". He believes that poverty and discrimination are the biggest challenges to India's development and its quest to become the world leader. Therefore, Praveen, in every possible way has tried to help the most downtrodden sections of the society.
Praveen Chakravarty's exceptional work at the time of COVID got recognition around the country. At a time when people were stuck in a mayhem, Praveen was out in the streets helping people to get beds and oxygen. He also organised free medical checkup camps that too in remote villages, so that basic healthcare facilities could reach people who never had access to it. Moreover, all this was not done for a specific community, representing humanity, Praveen provided the facilities to all without discriminating them on the basis of their caste, creed, religion or colour.
Chakravarty believes in providing equal opportunity to each individual. He envisions a future where the last person of the society would have the equal opportunity to topple the person sitting at the top. However, he accepts the following change will not happen in a day or two but a continuous process of people helping each other will make the world a better place for living.