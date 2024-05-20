ITC’s Sanjiv Puri Takes Over As CII President

Chairman and managing director of ITC, Sanjiv Puri on Sunday took over as president of Confederation of Indian Industry for 2024-25, the industry body said in a statement.
He has succeeded R Dinesh, chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.
Puri heads ITC Ltd, a conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, hotels, paperboards & packaging, agribusiness and IT. He is also the chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and US and Surya Nepal Private Ltd.
Rajiv Memani, chairman India region of EY (Ernst & Young), has been appointed as president-designate of CII for 2024-25. Memani is also a member of EY's global management body as the chair of its global emerging markets committee.
The industry body also named Tata Chemicals Ltd MD and CEO R Mukundan as its vice president for 2024-25. Mukundan is a notable alumnus of IIT, Roorkee, a fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School. During his 33-year career with Tata Group, Mukundan has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the group, it added.