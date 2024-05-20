Hub4Business

Indian Actress Manya Pathak shines again At Cannes. Walks The Red Carpet To promote Her film

Manya’s Red Carpet dress was designed by Anjali Phougat and Designer Dream Collection and her hair and makeup team was Anurag Arora’s Varnya Salon from Gurgaon, India which made her shine like a star on the red carpet.

Manya Pathak
Like every year, Cannes festival this year too is full of sparkling stars and memorable moments. Shining amongst them is none other than India’s own – Actor Manya Pathak. 

Keeping up with her rising streak this year too, the poster of her movie “Raat ke Raja” was launched with glittering pageantry. Directed and written by Abhishek Prasoon this master piece is receiving accolades for its amazing sotry as well as the breath taking performance of its lead – Manya Pathak. 

An ode to thought provoking cinema, “Raat ke Raja” dwells on human emotions and the fleeting vulnerability of modern relationships. Definitely a masterpiece, the movie shall soon be released commercially. Movie is produced by Manya’s and Akshay’s companies Maari Media and Convince the monkey.  

