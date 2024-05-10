Justin Sun Backs AI-Blockchain Fusion, Boosting Raboo Presale Above Top Meme Coins Like DOGE, PEPE

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Pioneer's Struggle

Dogecoin, the original meme coin, continues to ride waves of community-driven hype and celebrity endorsements. Despite its high-profile status and recent upsurges, DOGE faces challenges in scalability and technological evolution. While Dogecoin has cemented its place in the crypto narrative, Dogecoin’s reliance on traditional blockchain tech limits its potential to innovate further, leaving it vulnerable to newer, more agile entrants like Raboo. However, it’s never wise to be too down on Elon’s favorite project, given that DOGE has proved the doubter wrong many times over the years.