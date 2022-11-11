Zaid Khan Wins Big In His Very First Film With Banaras!

Jayathirta’s directorial Banaras has hit theatres and is doing extremely well. The pan India film is playing in screens across the county and fans are lapping it up. The film marks the debut of Zaid Khan, the son of politico Zameer Ahmed. But Zaid has managed to make a mark of his own and has established himself in the hearts of people with his very first movie. The debutant who had been harbouring dreams of making it big in films since the beginning had made all preparations to make a good impression on viewers. And his efforts have paid off. The manner in which Zaid has acted has made fans feel as though he has already done three or four films. That’s indeed an achievement!

Banaras has managed to become a hit and that is only through word of mouth reviews. People who have watched it have been so impressed by Zaid that they they have conveyed this to family and friends. Being a visual and melodious treat, the movie has sat in the hearts of people.

Banaras also stars Sonal Monteiro as the leading lady and has music by Ajaneesh Loknath. It has been produced by Thilakraj Ballal.