Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Entertainment Spotlight

Zaid Khan Wins Big In His Very First Film With Banaras!

People who have watched it have been so impressed by Zaid that they they have conveyed this to family and friends. Being a visual and melodious treat, the movie has sat in the hearts of people. 

Zaid Khan Wins Big In His Very First Film With Banaras
Zaid Khan Wins Big In His Very First Film With Banaras

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 2:04 pm

Jayathirta’s directorial Banaras has hit theatres and is doing extremely well. The pan India film is playing in screens across the county and fans are lapping it up. The film marks the debut of Zaid Khan, the son of politico Zameer Ahmed. But Zaid has managed to make a mark of his own and has established himself in the hearts of people with his very first movie. The debutant who had been harbouring dreams of making it big in films since the beginning had made all preparations to make a good impression on viewers. And his efforts have paid off. The manner in which Zaid has acted has made fans feel as though he has already done three or four films. That’s indeed an achievement!  

Banaras has managed to become a hit and that is only through word of mouth reviews. People who have watched it have been so impressed by Zaid that they they have conveyed this to family and friends. Being a visual and melodious treat, the movie has sat in the hearts of people.  

Banaras also stars Sonal Monteiro as the leading lady
Banaras also stars Sonal Monteiro as the leading lady.

Banaras also stars Sonal Monteiro as the leading lady and has music by Ajaneesh Loknath. It has been produced by Thilakraj Ballal.  

Tags

Entertainment Spotlight Outlook Entertainment Spotlight Zaid Khan Film Actor/Actress Banaras The Film
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report