Nobody, irrespective of their age, deserves to be left alone. The Unfelt Presence is an attempt to highlight the presence of my grandmother, RatanPrava Sharma. A cancer survivor, at the age of 80, she got her knee transplant done. This revolves around how she spends her day and highlights the fact that we don’t embrace her presence until we miss it. I know it's difficult to be with someone, who is old enough to understand everything about you, but they still need you. Lately, I realized how it feels to be left out by the people you consider your family. It's not about being physically present. it’s more important to be there emotionally. The photostory is a medium to reach out to people and remind them - ‘Never let your family fall apart as this is our forever go-to place’.

The Unfelt Presence is divided into a narrative of four, which defines my grandmother as an independent, spiritual, family loving and strong woman. The photo story contains images from her day to day activities which don’t strike us much until it gets lost in the air (metaphorically); from her daily chores and what her absence is going to look like in the end.

My Grandmother: What is she like?

(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

My grandmother and her spiritual journey



The upcoming photos reveal the spiritual side of my grandmother. She has devoted herself to the supreme power and spends most of her day chanting mantras on her rosary or reading religious scriptures. Applying chandan tikka (sandalwood paste) on her forehead after bathing and praying, are an essential part of her day.



(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

My grandmother and her independent lifestyle



The upcoming images let you sneak into her undying spirit of doing her work and keeping herself occupied, even at the age of 80. No matter how much effort it takes to complete her tasks, she chooses to perform them herself. From arranging her clothes in almirah, walking with the help of a walking stick and drying the clothes on the balcony to using a mobile phone and watching television, she does it all, on her own. She wants to take care of herself without appearing to be a burden to anybody else.

