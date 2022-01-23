Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Photo Story

The Unfelt Presence | Documenting The Life Of An Old Woman

An interpretation of how elderly people are always found wandering in the house, full of people, yet lonely. A photo essay on age and loneliness by Bhanvi Sharma.

The Unfelt Presence | Documenting The Life Of An Old Woman
My grandmother: What is she like? - Bhanvi Sharma

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 8:46 pm

Nobody, irrespective of their age, deserves to be left alone. The Unfelt Presence is an attempt to highlight the presence of my grandmother, RatanPrava Sharma. A cancer survivor, at the age of 80, she got her knee transplant done. This revolves around how she spends her day and highlights the fact that we don’t embrace her presence until we miss it. I know it's difficult to be with someone, who is old enough to understand everything about you, but they still need you. Lately, I realized how it feels to be left out by the people you consider your family. It's not about being physically present. it’s more important to be there emotionally. The photostory is a medium to reach out to people and remind them - ‘Never let your family fall apart as this is our forever go-to place’.

The Unfelt Presence is divided into a narrative of four, which defines my grandmother as an independent, spiritual, family loving and strong woman. The photo story contains images from her day to day activities which don’t strike us much until it gets lost in the air (metaphorically); from her daily chores and what her absence is going to look like in the end.

My Grandmother: What is she like? My Grandmother: What is she like?
(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)
(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

My grandmother and her spiritual journey


The upcoming photos reveal the spiritual side of my grandmother. She has devoted herself to the supreme power and spends most of her day chanting mantras on her rosary or reading religious scriptures. Applying chandan tikka (sandalwood paste) on her forehead after bathing and praying, are an essential part of her day.
 

(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)
(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)
(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

My grandmother and her independent lifestyle


The upcoming images let you sneak into her undying spirit of doing her work and keeping herself occupied, even at the age of 80. No matter how much effort it takes to complete her tasks, she chooses to perform them herself. From arranging her clothes in almirah, walking with the help of a walking stick and drying the clothes on the balcony to using a mobile phone and watching television, she does it all, on her own. She wants to take care of herself without appearing to be a burden to anybody else. 
 

(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)
(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)
(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

Grandma and us

The upcoming images are the memories that we are creating with her every day. The images also showcase her immeasurable affection for each one of us.
 

(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)
(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

My grandmother and her unfelt presence

In this final series of photos, I have tried to portray how our life would look, without her presence. It took a lockdown for me to realize her unfelt presence. It felt like she is everywhere and connected to each and everything, from sitting on that chair to reading scriptures on her bed. Without her, it will all be silent and dark with no life.

 

(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)
(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)
(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)(Credit: Bhanvi Sharma)

 

