Top Altcoins To Lookout For

Decentraland (MANA) has continued to chart a course for a bullish breakout in the ever-expanding Metaverse and NFT sectors. In contrast, another top crypto coin, Axie Infinity (AXS) faces strong resistance amidst recent bearish trends in the play-to-earn gaming arena.

Meanwhile, Everlodge takes center stage with a successful ICO, introducing an innovative fusion of AirBnb and crypto-powered property investment. Stay tuned as we delve into the highs and lows of these diverse crypto assets, and find out which is the best crypto to buy in Q1 2024.

Investor Confidence Fuels Decentraland Price Surge into Bullish Trend

Decentraland (MANA) stands at the forefront of the Metaverse and NFT sectors, utilizing the Ethereum blockchain as a premise for its operations. Notably, recent Decentraland price analysis suggests the potential for a bullish breakout as it approaches the apex of a triangle pattern.

Despite recent market corrections, MANA exhibits strength due to its multi-contact functionality and positive technical indicators. These indicators suggest an upcoming uptrend, with projected target values at $0.5 and $0.6.

Currently trading at a weekly average price of $0.437 and $0.46, MANA price reflects nearly 7% increase in the past week alone. Among other things, this analysis underscores investor confidence and resilience in response to market fluctuations.

Over the past week Decentraland has maintained a solid position among good cryptos to buy given that the trajectory of the coin largely hinges on the evolution of the Metaverse, its adeptness in forging strong alliances, and its track record in successfully organizing major online events.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Tackles Bearish Trends with Potential for a $10 Upswing

Play-to-earn gaming token, Axie Infinity (AXS) have had a rather turbulent outlook in the past month, dipping by over 11% to hit a monthly low of $6.8 on multiple occasions following a series of highs and lows.

However, following the crypto market’s recent uptrend that sent most cryptocurrencies prices to new highs, AXS token equally had a fair share of the market's bullish sentiment. The gamefi token witnessed nearly 10% increase to register a weekly high of $7.8 before plummeting to its current weekly price ranges of $7.05 an $7.55.

Despite prevailing bearish sentiment in the past month, Axie Infinity token has maintained a range between the 50-Day SMA ($7.81) and the 200-Day SMA ($6.23). Moreso, within the past month, it recorded 14 green days out of 30, indicating resilient momentum even in the face of significant pressure from bears. Analysts anticipate a potential upswing to $10 in the upcoming weeks once positive momentum returns to the market.

Everlodge's Successful ICO and Token Launch

Everlodge (ELDG) has concluded its presale on a positive note, having achieved remarkable milestones. In addition to securing listings on renowned exchange platforms, Everlodge delivered an impressive almost 190% return on investment for its early adopters.

Essentially, Everlodge incorporates blockchain technology and real-world assets (RWA) tokenization in an attempt to present an enticing prospect for substantial growth and innovation in the real estate niche.

By collaborating with upscale hotel chains and vacation providers, the RWA-backed real estate marketplace facilitates the tokenization and fractional ownership of properties on a global scale, enabling investors to acquire ownership stakes starting from just $100.

This pioneering approach not only creates opportunities for potential profits through property value appreciation but also positions Everlodge as an optimal crypto investment choice for portfolio diversification across a range of properties worldwide, encompassing hotels and villas.

During its presale, Everlodge tokens were sold at a range of $0.01 to $0.029. Subsequently, the token is now available for purchase on Uniswap. Everlodge emerges as the best crypto investment option, signaling strength as a favorable choice in the current market.

