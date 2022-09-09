Fun At Puno: Puno – Adventure & Trampoline Parks Receives Overwhelming Response From The Masses

Ever since the inception of India’s 1st Indoor Adventure & Trampoline Park – PUNO located in the Pink city of Jaipur, the brainchild of visionary Entrepreneur Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, has received phenomenal response from the audience at large. Build up over the Mantras of Fun, Family, Fitness & Food, PUNO parks are creating a niche for themselves serving people coming in from all the age brackets with internationally proclaimed Adventure Rides & Activities along with excitingly fun-filled Trampoline Games that has till date only been witnessed on Popular Game & Reality Shows being broadcast in the subcontinent region.

With such overwhelming response, Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, CEO of PUNO says, “We have aspired to design our Parks with an inherent Micro-Environment that will surely take on the vibes of every guests who steps in at PUNO whether you check in with your friends or family or the young parents who can simultaneously enjoy with their Children on board thus spending a quality time with the best in class Services. We aim to deliver real time experiences to our guests, who can relish the moments & create memories with their Loved Ones.”

It’s an interesting fact, at the early stages of development of PUNO Park entrusting the rich expertise in delivering concepts, Mr. Agarwal travelled length & breadth of the country & the Globe to figure out the experiences and the activities that can be podcasted in an indoor arena providing guests the real time feel of thrill & adventure, that has never been experienced before in the Subcontinent region; pursuing to this mission, Team PUNO, left no stone unturned to indigenously design the activities & rides thereby creating a wonder marvel as seen today.

Guests coming in at PUNO, are exposed to an array of diverse activities, rides & games delivering them experiences in the comfort of being indoors within their city, which otherwise could have only been accessed in far sighted locations involving once in a lifetime spectatorship. With establishment of PUNO – Adventure &

Trampoline Parks in the vicinity of the city, citizens now have access to all the fun centric games, rides & activities that was once only a visual treat for many.

Speaking with other promoters of PUNO on the tremendous response received by the guests, Mrs. Neha Agarwal, says,” Though our back end preparations for the development of Park, goes deep, however the Covid-19 outbreak resulted in the influx of over-digitization & increased screen time of every individual, there was a need to outbreak the shackles of screen time ratio & conduct activities, that can be pursued on real-time basis; I believe we are successful in communicating our niche to the audience and delivering services & experiences at par or beyond the expectations of the guests, thereby creating a value added proportion for them.”

Following the success of the Pilot Project of PUNO, Jaipur, the management of PUNO has now come up with their 1st wholly owned subsidiary, in Raipur, the capital city of Chattisgarh having economic & geographical importance in the Central India region. Upon this the PUNO management was quoted saying, “Raipur is witnessing development in Infrastructure followed with an increase in exposure to urban convenience like organized retail, Multiplexes & shopping Malls; with an increase in the Purchasing power there is a northward movement in the Aspirations of the citizens thereby creating a prolific demand for the emerging concepts like PUNO – Adventure & Trampoline Parks”

After successfully placing themselves in the Entertainment Industry, the confident Management of PUNO – India’s 1st Indoor Adventure & Trampoline Park, is now looking to expand as a Multi-City Operator having company owned multiple parks in Tier I & Tier II cities along with major urban agglomerations in the subcontinent region.



