Trailblazing Leadership Dr Nafeesa Ahmed’s Vision For Empowering Minds In Education

Dr Nafeesa’s educational journey is nothing short of impressive. A graduate of Mount Carmel College, Bangalore, she holds a Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) degree and pursued postgraduate studies in English literature at Bangalore University. Her commitment to education led her to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from IGNOU. Venturing beyond Indian shores, Dr Nafeesa enriched her perspective with a Master’s in International Management from Royal Holloway, University of London. This international exposure was instrumental in shaping her understanding of global education trends.
Her dedication to continuous learning took her to the prestigious Harvard School, where she honed her skills in management and leadership. Dr Nafeesa’s academic prowess is underscored by her diverse qualifications, including a BBM, a B.Ed., an MA in English Literature, and a Master’s in International Management. Her educational journey serves as an inspiration, reflecting the importance of a broad and holistic approach to learning.
Leadership at the Presidency Group of Institutions
Taking the reins as the Director of the Presidency Group of Institutions, Dr Nafeesa has led the K-12 chain of elite institutions with a commitment to “Equal Opportunity in Diversity.” Her vision is to provide high-quality, affordable education to students from diverse backgrounds. Focusing on aspects like course structure, pedagogical innovation, and outcome-based evaluation, she has fostered a conducive teaching and learning environment.
During the challenging times of the pandemic, Dr Nafeesa displayed exemplary leadership by seamlessly transitioning the education system from physical to virtual and eventually to a mixed classroom approach. Her leadership has been pivotal in ensuring that the team of highly-qualified educators delivers the finest education to students.
Accolades and Achievements: A Trailblazer in Education
Dr Nafeesa’s journey is adorned with prestigious awards and recognitions, attesting to her significant contributions to the field of education. Notably, she received the Economic Times Power Icon Award for “Exceptional Contribution in Education” in 2020 and was honoured as “The Education Icon of the Year 2021” by Education Today. Her recognition as a ‘Speaker’ at the “APAC 5th Global Education & Skill Conclave” and features in Women Entrepreneurs and Education World India showcase her as a thought leader in the education domain.
A crowning achievement in her illustrious career is the conferral of a Ph.D., Philosophiae Doctor Honoris Causa (HC) in Education Management by Ecole Superieure Robert De Sorbon (ESRDS), France, Europe. The recognition, awarded at The House of Lords, London, is a testament to Dr Nafeesa’s global impact and commitment to educational excellence.
As Dr Nafeesa Ahmed continues to shape the future of education, her journey stands as an inspiration, showcasing the transformative power of visionary leadership in the realm of academia. In the words of Dr Nafeesa, “My loved ones have been my rock through thick and thin. Having their back has been crucial to my success.” Indeed, her success radiates not only through personal accolades but also through the positive impact she has had on the lives of countless students and educators.