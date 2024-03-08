Removing The Blocks And Plunging Ahead

The Indian market continues to face numerous challenges from an antitrust perspective. Addressing those challenges effectively, Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson, Competition Commission of India (CCI), plays a crucial role in ensuring robust enforcement, promoting fair competition, and continuous monitoring of market dynamics. Kaur is the second woman to serve in the role of an ‘economic regulator’ after Madhabi Puri Buch, who was appointed chairperson of SEBI. In her current role at CCI, she is making a breakthrough at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is taking quantum leaps across functions and industries.
“It is indeed a very interesting assignment. With the new Competition Amendment Act 2023, lots of new developments are on the brink of taking shape. New frameworks are being put in place as the rapid technological advancements are taking place,” said Ravneet Kaur while facilitating the office she heads with her intellect and leadership skills.
In the past, there have been issues such as dominance and potential abuses by big tech companies, data practices and privacy concerns, platform policies, self-preference, and market concentration, leading to reduced competition in merger and acquisition activities. She was appointed at a time when CCI was in the process of conducting inquiries against tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Facebook, among others, for alleged anti-competitive practices. While these challenges persist, new ones are emerging, including areas like blockchain and algorithmic collusion. “But I think nothing is impossible,” says the gritty and determined leader.
An alumnus of University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, and a Hubert H. Humphrey fellow at Cornell University, New York, Ravneet Kaur has held several key positions in Government of India and the State Government of Punjab during her 34-year career as a bureaucrat in the Indian Administrative service. A Punjab cadre officer, she has headed different departments in Punjab in the rank of Special Chief Secretary and also as a Joint Secretary in Government of India from time to time.
As Chairperson and Managing Director, India Tourism Development Corporation (2017–2019), she implemented various initiatives and the tourism sector of the country witnessed revolutionary changes. In appreciation of her contribution in the growth story of tourism in India, she received the ISAW Women Achiever Award for ‘Professionalism in Management’ at the ITB (International Tourism Fair) in Berlin.
“It has been a very satisfying journey, and I got many opportunities to do public good. I have been on my toes all through and never stopped learning”, the bureaucrat said. A strong believer in gender equality, she advocates for equal opportunities for everyone. The value system that she follows in every step of life was inculcated by her parents, whom she considers her role models. Her father was a top bureaucrat in Punjab. At the pinnacle of her career, Ravneet Kaur attributes her success to her father. “The values of integrity, dedication, and public service that I observed in my father have been a game changer in my life. I put to practice these values in my day-to-day work,” said Ravneet Kaur, who always adorns the grace of humility and compassion.