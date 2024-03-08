Removing The Blocks And Plunging Ahead

“It has been a very satisfying journey, and I got many opportunities to do public good. I have been on my toes all through and never stopped learning”, the bureaucrat said. A strong believer in gender equality, she advocates for equal opportunities for everyone. The value system that she follows in every step of life was inculcated by her parents, whom she considers her role models. Her father was a top bureaucrat in Punjab. At the pinnacle of her career, Ravneet Kaur attributes her success to her father. “The values of integrity, dedication, and public service that I observed in my father have been a game changer in my life. I put to practice these values in my day-to-day work,” said Ravneet Kaur, who always adorns the grace of humility and compassion.