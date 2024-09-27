Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Inaugurates Chintpurni Festival

Mata Shri Chintpurni Mahotsav

Mata Shri Chintpurni Mahotsav is a significant religious and cultural event celebrated in Himachal Pradesh, dedicated to the revered goddess Chintpurni, considered to be a wish-fulfilling deity in Hinduism. Held in the sacred town of Chintpurni, the festival attracts thousands of devotees who come to offer prayers, believing that their desires and worries will be resolved by the goddess. The event also features religious rituals, cultural performances, and exhibitions, which highlight the rich heritage of the region. Devotees from across India attend this festival, making it a symbol of unity, devotion, and cultural pride for the state.