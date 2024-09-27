Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Inaugurates Chintpurni Festival

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri inaugurated the Mata Shri Chintpurni Mahotsav at the Mela Ground in Amb, Una district, on Thursday. Originally, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was slated to inaugurate the three-day festival, but due to his illness, Agnihotri took on the responsibility.
In a ceremonial welcome, the deputy chief minister greeted the holy flame of Mata Shri Chintpurni at the office of the Amb sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and participated in the grand 'Shobha Yatra'. Following this, he offered his respects to the goddess at the festival pandal, where he prayed for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the people of the region. He also formally unveiled the plaque commemorating the festival's inauguration.
The first day of the festival was marked as 'Sukh Ashray Diwas', during which Agnihotri distributed school kits to eight children as part of the 'Sukh Ashray Yojana', a scheme aimed at supporting underprivileged children. In addition, he inaugurated a development exhibition at Amb Sports Ground, visiting stalls that showcased the accomplishments, plans, and programmes of various state government departments.
Mata Shri Chintpurni Mahotsav is a significant religious and cultural event celebrated in Himachal Pradesh, dedicated to the revered goddess Chintpurni, considered to be a wish-fulfilling deity in Hinduism. Held in the sacred town of Chintpurni, the festival attracts thousands of devotees who come to offer prayers, believing that their desires and worries will be resolved by the goddess. The event also features religious rituals, cultural performances, and exhibitions, which highlight the rich heritage of the region. Devotees from across India attend this festival, making it a symbol of unity, devotion, and cultural pride for the state.
Exciting Lineup of Cultural Programs and Performances
Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahendra Pal Gurjar shared that the festival’s cultural evenings will feature an array of performances by local artists and renowned national talents. Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj will take the stage on the opening night, captivating the audience with his soulful melodies. On 27th September, celebrated Punjabi singer Lakhwinder Wadali will enthrall the crowd, followed by a closing performance by Kulwinder Billa on 28th September, which promises to be a memorable conclusion.
Other highlights of the festival include Holi with flowers, Feet on Fire dance performances, the Mahishasur Mardini dance, a spectacular drone show, and a Wheelchair Dance performance. Daily sports activities, social awareness programs, and entertainment events will further enrich the festival experience.
