Why Arjun Rampal Calls Co-star Vidyut Jammwal ‘An Animal’

Actor Arjun Rampal is all geared up for his next with 'Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa', which he tagged as a “physically challenging film". He then went on to call his co-star Vidyut Jammwal an “animal” as he could only feel muscles while hugging him.

Reflecting on the intense action sequences, Arjun said: "I’ve tried to do all my stunts myself. This was one of the most physically challenging films."