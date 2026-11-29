Oberoi also extended his wishes to Maatrubhumi director Apoorva Lakhia with whom he had worked on Shootout at Lokhandwala. He had spoken about their association and Vivek shared, "Apoorva Lakhia is my friend, and he has directed this film. I have worked with him on Shootout at Lokhandwala, so I wish him all the very best as well. May God bless him with great success, and may the film inspire people.”