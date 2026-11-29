Vivek Oberoi praises Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
Vivek also extended his wishes to Maatrubhumi director Apoorva Lakhia.
Vivek Oberoi played Vidyutijhva in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana.
Vivek Oberoi has broken the ice with Salman Khan, extending his support for Salman's upcoming movie, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The actor feels such movies highlight the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers and deserve strong audience support. Vivek opened up about his feelings during a media interaction. Oberoi had organised a very special Ramayana screening for cancer patients.
Vivek Oberoi praises Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi
Vivek's Ramayana screening was one of the best social initiatives he has taken. Cancer patients got the opportunity to watch a movie. The media asked the actor about Maatrubhumi, slated for release on December 4, 2026. Vivek opined that, "I believe that any film made about the valour, bravery and courage of the Indian Armed Forces deserves our support as an audience".
Oberoi also extended his wishes to Maatrubhumi director Apoorva Lakhia with whom he had worked on Shootout at Lokhandwala. He had spoken about their association and Vivek shared, "Apoorva Lakhia is my friend, and he has directed this film. I have worked with him on Shootout at Lokhandwala, so I wish him all the very best as well. May God bless him with great success, and may the film inspire people.”
Vivek Oberoi also said that movies that show respect for the Indian Armed Forces should always succeed. "I have always said that any film which creates respect in our hearts for our brothers and sisters in uniform should, by God's grace, be successful", he further shared.
For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi played Vidyutijhva, Shurpanakha's husband. Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film received a lot of appreciation from cinegoers.
More about Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi
Talking about Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, the Hindi-language war drama features Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in pivotal roles. Apoorva Lakhia directed the movie, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between Indian and Chinese troops. The movie will explore soldiers' sacrifices, the impact of war on families, and the importance of peace.
Maatrubhumi was first announced as the Battle of Galwan. The film was then titled Maatrubhumi. The stellar cast also includes Prashant Tamang, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Yashpal Sharma. Salman's previous film faced controversy when the current government wanted the script to be changed.