Salman Khan's sweet moment with a child at Mumbai airport goes viral.
Fans have loved how the actor made time in his schedule for the child.
The actor will be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
Salman Khan has fans of all ages and the Bollywood actor always makes sure to live up to his fans' expectations. Recently, in a viral clip the actor is seen sharing a sweet moment with a child at Mumbai's Kalina airport, even though he was surrounded by heavy security. As he was leaving, he stopped in his tracks when the child came running to him and interacted with him.
Salman Khan's adorable moment with a child surfaces
A video has gone viral showing a little boy approaching Salman Khan. The actor stopped, greeted the child, planted a kiss on his forehead and then continued towards his car. The actor was giving all Daddy Cool vibes as he bent down to hear what the little child had to say. Fans in the comments section could not stop dropping heart and fire emojis. The short video showed a different side of the actor as he held the child by the shoulders and touched his cheeks.
Fans have loved how the actor, despite his busy schedule, took a moment to interact with the child. An interesting comment on the video read, "Most beautiful kiss of all time by the person who never kissed on screen". Another comment read, "Aww cute", while a third comment read, "Superstar".
Salman Khan will be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace
Salman is set to release his next film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The actor plays an Army officer, with Chitrangada Singh in an important role. Maatrubhumi also has Jayson Thaam, Heera Sohal, Anoop Bikram Shahi, Zeyn Shaw, Abhilash Chaudhary and Yashpal Sharma among the other stars. Maatrubhumi is set to release on December 4, 2026.
Salman, earlier in an ANI press conference, addressed speculations that the movie's narrative is against China and that the government has pressured them to change the script. Calling it nonsense, he stated, " It's not true at all. We have made a film on soldiers, their families, and what they go through, what the soldiers from both sides go through. So, there are no negative forces in this".
He also revealed that the characters in the film have a lot of mutual understanding. However, their duty to their nation comes first when a tough situation arises. "These are just circumstances. Circumstances are negative. And for these soldiers, their nation comes first. They like each other, but when a situation comes up, the nation comes first. And both sides are trying to solve this", he shared.\