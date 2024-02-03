Vikas Khanna Talks About Backing Oscar-Qualified 'American Sikh', Missing Indian Culture And His Plans Ahead

Congratulations for the ‘American Sikh’! You and Guneet Monga are executive producers on the project. How did the collaboration prosper?

I was aware of this movie for a very long time, more than 10 years. I have been a big admirer of Vishvajit. When there is hatred around you, one tends to lock themselves, very few people want to come out and show a new version of themselves, and Vishvajit was one of them. I was working when the movie was getting nominated at the San Diego International Film Festival as the Best Documentary, winning at the LA Film festival, so for me it is a victory for our culture. When Guneet and I discussed this as executive producers, we both thought that this would be an amazing journey for the movie to get the top status at the Oscars and at the same time to celebrate uniqueness.

For me the most important thing was to make the audience understand that Vishvajit Singh is just like all of us as sometimes in our life, we feel that we don’t belong anywhere, and he is the one that actually showed us that the beauty of human aid is that you fight it with compassion.