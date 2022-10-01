Madhur Bhandarkar On Bengali Film 'Avijatrik’ Winning National Film Awards: A Definite Boost For The Team

‘Avijatrik’, a 2021 Bengali-language drama film, written and directed by Subhrajit Mitra and produced by Gaurang Jalan, has won the best Bengali film Award at the 68th National Film Awards. The film's DOP Supratim Bhol also won the Best Cinematography award at an event that took place on Friday afternoon in New Delhi.

Co-producer of the film Madhur Bhandarkar, in an interview with Outlook, says he is very happy to see the film achieving so much success.

“Well I am very happy, Avijatrik got the best Bengali film award. The director of photography award, two awards. Avijatrik was a very beautifully made film. It got a lot of critically acclaimed and a lot of awards abroad also, internationally also and people have really appreciated the film. National award definitely gives a boost and encourages technicians, actors, writers, and everybody.



“It has definitely given us a great boost to the entire team and for me, it’s one more national award, I am very happy and thanks the jury and definitely the team of Avijatrik,” he says.



‘Avijatrik’ is a film with soulful music and a rich legacy. With ‘Avijatrik’ (The Wanderlust of Apu), the enduring and endearing character of ‘Apu’ returns to the silver screen after six decades! It is the sequel to the classic ‘Apu Trilogy’, directed by Satyajit Ray. The plot takes off from where ‘The Apu Trilogy’ ended in 1959 with ‘Apur Sansar’. The story revolves around a sublime bond between a father (Apu) and his 6-year-old son (Kajol).

The screenplay is based on the novel Aparajito by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay. The film was released under the banner of Gaurang Films and Bhandarkar Entertainment. This is a sequel and concluding part of Satyajit Ray's Apu Trilogy.

The film premiered at the Kolkata International Film Festival in January 2021 and was released theatrically on 3 December 2021.

In the past, Bhandarkar received the National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film and Best Director for Page 3 (2005) and Traffic Signal (2007) respectively.