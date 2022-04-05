Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Grammy Winner John Batiste Secretly Married Suleika Jaouad

Singer John Batiste and Suleika Jaouad recently spoke about the latter's struggle with cancer and revealed that they got married before her bone marrow transplant, in a secret ceremony.

Grammy Winner John Batiste Secretly Married Suleika Jaouad
John Batiste and Suleika Jaouad Credit: Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 12:38 pm

Singer John Batiste, who recently won five Grammys, has revealed that he secretly married his longtime girlfriend Suleika Jaouad. This was before Jaouad’s bone marrow transplant.

According to an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Batiste and Jaouad revealed that they did not even have wedding bands at the time and that it was a very small, but beautiful affair.

Related stories

See The Winners And Performers At Grammy Awards 2022

After Oscars, Grammy 2022 Also Snubs Lata Mangeshkar From ‘In Memoriam’ Section; Leaves Netizens Furious

 'Fill The Silence With Your Music': Zelenskyy Seeks Support For War-Torn Ukraine At Grammys

“We had this tiny, beautiful little ceremony. We didn’t have wedding bands, we used bread ties,” Jaouad said. She added, that the ceremony was private, and only four people were present. “And it was perfect,” she said. 

Recently, eight days before the Grammys 2022 nominations, Jaouad began her second round of chemotherapy. She said that her second battle with cancer was tougher than the first. Describing it, she is said that it was “far more aggressive than it had been a decade ago.”

Talking about how she felt while waiting for Chemo and acknowledging people’s wishes for the nomination simultaneously, she said, “We’re sitting in this chemo suite together and these phone calls of congratulations are coming and we’re having to hold these two realities,” she said.

She underwent her bone marrow transplant when the world was battling Omicron and Batiste was unable to stay with her. However, he would chat with her virtually and would even write her a lullaby. “It felt like he was right there, you know, sleeping by my bedside,” she said, while Batiste added that he wrote the lullabies “to fill the room with this healing properties.”

The couple has been together for the last eight years. “Ok this has happened, but this isn’t gonna interrupt the plan that we had, this is just a bump in the road… it’s an act of defiance. The darkness will try to overtake you, but just turn on the light; focus on the light, hold on to the light,” said Batiste. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Suleika Jaouad John Batiste Cancer Marriage Celebrity Wedding Secret Wedding Grammy Awards Music John Batiste Suleika Jaouad Los Angeles Hollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT