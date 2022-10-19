Gajendra Verma On Collaborating With Flipsyde For ‘Maar Sutteya’: Music Doesn't Have Any Language

Singer-songwriter Gajendra Verma is immensely popular because of his single hits, including ‘Emptiness – Tune Mere Jaana’, ‘Ik Kahani’ and ‘Mera Jahan’. His biggest YouTube song till date, ‘Tera Ghata’, went viral and was loved by the audience.

Recently, Gajendra collaborated with popular American band Flipsyde for his latest song ‘Maar Sutteya’, which was released on October 10. Calling the partnership ‘a dream come true’, Gajendra told Outlook, “I've been listening to their music since I was in college, in fact, school and they are a lovely band. One of their genres, which is a mix of Latin music, hip hop and pop, I dig that. And my first collaboration with an international artist, I'm glad it's Flipsyde.”

He asserted that there’s not much of a difference in working for Indian or international markets.

“We are all artists and what we like at the end of the day is a good product, good art. We all love our freedom so if we are given that to make the best art possible, then it’s great. I experienced the same with Flipsyde as well.”

Ever since the song and the collaboration were announced, his fans have been looking forward to it. Claiming the response has been great, the singer-songwriter added, “I'm very glad that people have liked the idea of me collaborating with someone. Whatever we have made, we have put our heart into it. I hope people enjoy it more than merely spreading it and making it viral. I hope they enjoy it and they kind of feel it's something new that they would love to listen to.”

The American band, ofcourse, doesn’t know much Hindi. However, Gajendra worked with them for ‘Maar Sutteya’ beautifully.

“I've heard that music has no language, so my learning from Flipsyde would be that music really doesn't have any language. I sent them a Hindi song and they had their parts - the rap, singing and guitar. It was absolutely bang on! They understood the song as if it was theirs. Also, because of so much exposure we have through the internet and all the streaming platforms, people are ready to accept all kinds of languages and all kinds of collaborations now.”

It would not be wrong to say that Gajendra’s songs often go viral. But he says that he does not approach a song to make it viral. He signed off, “I just give it an honest approach! Whatever I feel in the song comes from my heart or it’s something I would love to say to someone. So, that’s what makes it relatable and sometimes viral.”