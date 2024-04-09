'Fly Me To The Moon' Trailer Review: Scarlett Johansson-Channing Tatum Stage Moon Landing For NASA In 1960s Space Race

The 2 minute 31 seconds trailer starts off with the introduction of the lead cast and quickly goes on to showcase how public support for the moon mission has touched rock bottom and Davis’ efforts to boost it result in a major disaster. Ultimately, the marketing maven is tasked with a challenge: to ‘sell the moon.’ But, if the real moon landing doesn’t pan out, then Jones will have to carry out a fake landing plan as ordered by the new White House. She devises a plan along those lines by hiring stunt doubles and attempts to create a movie’s set with the moon in the backdrop. Even though it raises questions regarding morality and credibility, everyone is pushed to the limits to make the ultimate sacrifice. And against the backdrop of this comedic confusion, the lead characters seem to fall for each other despite being poles apart.