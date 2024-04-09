'Fly Me To The Moon' Trailer Review: Scarlett Johansson-Channing Tatum Stage Moon Landing For NASA In 1960s Space Race

‘Project Artemis’ has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement was made in 2022. Now, after a long wait, with the release of its trailer, the film’s name has been revealed to be ‘Fly Me to the Moon.’ Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, Sony and Apple have dropped its first trailer, and the comedy-drama promises to be a fun unique watch.
Set against the backdrop of the 1960s space race, the film centres on Kelly Jones (Johansson), a PR and marketing expert assigned to enhance NASA’s public image. However, her involvement ends up complicating the already challenging task for launch director Cole Davis (Tatum).
The 2 minute 31 seconds trailer starts off with the introduction of the lead cast and quickly goes on to showcase how public support for the moon mission has touched rock bottom and Davis’ efforts to boost it result in a major disaster. Ultimately, the marketing maven is tasked with a challenge: to ‘sell the moon.’ But, if the real moon landing doesn’t pan out, then Jones will have to carry out a fake landing plan as ordered by the new White House. She devises a plan along those lines by hiring stunt doubles and attempts to create a movie’s set with the moon in the backdrop. Even though it raises questions regarding morality and credibility, everyone is pushed to the limits to make the ultimate sacrifice. And against the backdrop of this comedic confusion, the lead characters seem to fall for each other despite being poles apart.
Watch the full trailer here:
In addition to Tatum and Johansson, Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson will be seen in supporting roles.
The trailer presents the movie as a lighthearted and enjoyable watch, set against the backdrop of a concept that stirred up controversy in reality. While Tatum seemingly brings out more chuckling moments in the upcoming film, it’s Johansson who is going to be the eye-catching factor. The chemistry between Johansson and Tatum would be something to look out for; it could turn out to be just platonic or something more could brew up too. Not only do the two main characters stand out, but almost every character in the trailer appears to possess a distinctive personality trait. Additionally, the setting and fashion have been meticulously crafted to reflect the ambiance of the 1960s, aiming to immerse viewers in the atmosphere of that time period.
Greg Berlanti has taken on the directorial duties from a script penned by Rose Gilroy, with Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn credited for the story. The film is being backed by Johansson, Jonathan Lia, Keenan Flynn and Sarah Schechter.
‘Fly Me to the Moon’ will make its way to theatres on July 12, which is four days prior to Apollo 11 completing 55 years of its launch.