Filmmaker Sam Fernandes Abused And Assaulted By Aditya Pancholi?

Actor Aditya Pancholi has a feud with Sam Fernandes, after he allegedly assaulted and abused the filmmaker.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 11:22 pm

Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi has had a feud with filmmaker Sam Fernandes, the producer of the film 'Hawa Singh,' in which the actor's son Sooraj Pancholi originally starred.

Both have filed non-cognizable complaints against each other, with Fernandes alleging that Pancholi is pressuring him to keep his son and the actor filing a complaint with the Juhu Police Station for verbal abuse and intimidation.

Pancholi has been accused of abusing, threatening, and assaulting producer Fernandes at a hotel. According to reports in the media, Fernandes has filed a complaint against Pancholi at Mumbai's Juhu Police Station.

In the complaint, Fernandes said that he 'was working on a movie with Pancholi’s son Sooraj, and that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to arrange funds and complete the movie. I had conveyed my helplessness to Sooraj, but Aditya Pancholi did not accept it. When we met at a Juhu hotel, Pancholi senior abused and assaulted me', Fernandes states in his complaint.

Meanwhile, Aditya Pancholi has filed a cross-complaint against the producer with the Juhu police. Earlier this year, in an interview with ETimes, Fernandes discussed his decision to replace Sooraj Pancholi in the film, saying, 'I spoke to Sooraj about it, who himself asked us to go ahead with another actor'.

'However, his father, Aditya Pancholi, insisted that we retain Sooraj and that he would get an investor, but that didn’t happen. He did give some money for the film, but that wasn’t enough. This film is a biopic of an Indian heavyweight boxer, and we would need a budget of around Rs 25 crore to make it.'

Meanwhile, a few days back, in a conversation with a news portal, Aditya Pancholi opened up on the whole incident and stated, "On January 27, Sam visited me at a hotel and, after a while, started misbehaving with me and talking rubbish about Sooraj and my family. He asked me for more money, and I refused. Next, I got to know that he filed an NC against me at the Juhu Police Station. I, too, filed an NC against him the following day."

