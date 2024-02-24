Ayushmann Khurrana Seeks Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has embarked on a spiritual journey, and visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, seeking the blessings of the Lord Shiva.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas dedicated to Shiva.

The ‘Article 15’ fame actor took to the social media and shared some pictures from his visit to the holy place.