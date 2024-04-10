Ayushmann Khurrana And Anees Bazmee To Collaborate For Horror-Comedy Titled 'Bhootiyapa'-Report

On the professional front, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Ayushmann is in talks to join Sunny Deol in JP Dutta’s 'Border 2' which is an ambitious war drama. He is said to be playing the parallel lead alongside Sunny. It is to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta. Khurrana who is also a singer has also signed a record deal with a global music label. He has released a new single, 'Akh Da Taara'.