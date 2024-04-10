Ayushmann Khurrana And Anees Bazmee To Collaborate For Horror-Comedy Titled 'Bhootiyapa'-Report

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who made his Hindi film debut with 'Vicky Donor' in 2012, has given several blockbusters. As per a latest report, Ayushmann is all set to collaborate with director Anees Bazmee for a horror comedy titled 'Bhootiaypa'.
Mid-Day quoted a source saying, "Ayushmann and Anees are in discussion for a horror comedy titled Bhootiyapa. Other details are being worked out right now. Anees is planning to roll the No Entry sequel by the year-end. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has the Sourav Ganguly biopic in the offing. So, the actor-director duo are figuring out when they can roll their laugh riot."
Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, when Ayushmann was asked about working with the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' director, he said, "Yaar, ab yeh kaise main bataun? Lekin jab kuch hoga toh bataunga zarur". (How do I even explain this now? But when something happens, I'll definitely tell you).
We all know how versatile Ayushmann is. He has worked in almost all genres. Post the success of 'Vicky Donor', Ayushmann starred in movies like 'Nautanki Saala', 'Bewakoofiyaan', 'Hawaizaada', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Meri Pyaari Bindu, 'Bareilly Ki Barfi, 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Andhadhun', 'Badhaai Ho', 'Article 15' followed by 'Dream Girl', 'Bala, and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan'. He also starred in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashqui', 'Anek', 'Doctor G', and 'An Action Hero'. His last outing was 'Dream Girl 2' which was a blockbuster.
On the professional front, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Ayushmann is in talks to join Sunny Deol in JP Dutta’s 'Border 2' which is an ambitious war drama. He is said to be playing the parallel lead alongside Sunny. It is to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta. Khurrana who is also a singer has also signed a record deal with a global music label. He has released a new single, 'Akh Da Taara'.