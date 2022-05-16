Monday, May 16, 2022
Ammy Virk's 'Saunkan Saunkne' Beats The Box-Office Record Of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh'

Actor Ammy Virk starrer Punjabi film ‘Saunkan Saunkne’ has turned out to be a big money-spinner at the box-office. The film has beaten the box-office collection of even actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Honsla Rakh’.

Ammy Virk's 'Saunkan Saunkne' Beats The Box-Office Record Of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh'
Updated: 16 May 2022 8:44 pm

'Saunkan Saunkne', starring actors Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira, has made a box-office record in Punjabi cinema. The film, which has been directed by filmmaker Amarjit Singh Saron, has raked in Rs 4.20 crores at the box-office on its release day and has now become the highest-grossing Punjabi film at the weekend box-office by earning Rs 18.10 crores over the first three days.

It has broken the box-office record of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh' by becoming the biggest grosser in Punjabi cinema. The film has been going good on word of mouth publicity.

The plot of the film follows Nirmal and Nasseb, a happily married couple who long for a child after eight years of marriage. Nirmal agrees to a second marriage with her younger sister Kirna at the advice of her mother-in-law, and the drama in the life of the trio begins from there itself.

While the Punjabi film has managed to rake in Rs 18.10 crores at the box-office, it has been reported that the Bollywood film, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ has earned just Rs 12 crores at the box-office over the weekend, despite having a big star like Ranveer Singh headlining the cast.

