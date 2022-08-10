Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
All About ‘Holy Wound’, A Malayalam Film On Lesbian Love, That Is Set For OTT Release

'Holy Wound’, a Malayalam film that focuses on lesbian love starring 'Bigg Boss' contestant Janaki Sudheer and Amritha Vinod, is all set to release on SS Frames, an OTT platform, on August 12.

Holy Wound poster / Director Ashok R Nath Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 10:16 am

'Holy Wound’, a Malayalam film that focuses on lesbian love starring 'Bigg Boss' contestant Janaki Sudheer and Amritha Vinod, is all set to release on SS Frames, an OTT platform, on August 12. Directed by Ashok R. Nath, the movie depicts the story of two young girls who have been in love since childhood but had to go separate ways later.

The film had a screening in several film festivals including Sahasrara International Film Festival, KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, and Frameline San Francisco International LGBTQ Film Festival and in an earlier interview with OTTplay, director Asok said that the movie seeks to “drive home the message of how gender does not play a pivotal role when it comes to love”.

'Holy Wound' is a silent film and the filmmaker told the publication that he deliberately chose to make it that way to communicate the relationship between the women protagonists in the movie.

The film has faced several obstacles over the past few months. Two nuns from a congregation in Jharkhand had approached the High Court there asking to stay the release of the movie. According to them, the film will hurt religious sentiments if released.

When asked if he was scared of controversy around the film keeping in mind the sensitive subject, the director said that there was no room for controversies as the movie, at its core, is a simple story between two characters. The movie, however, does shine light on how patriarchy and men’s expectations of how women must be, leads to a suffocating society for women, he told OTT Play.

The movie, written by Paul Wiclif also features Sabu Proudheen The film is produced by Sandeep. 

Apart from this project, the director has also completed shooting Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s 'Red River' and 'Orilathanalil'. He is currently working on the movie 'Outcast'.

