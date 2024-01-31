What's Hot

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Exciting discounts on Speakers, Headphones and More

Explore the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 for irresistible discounts on premium audio gear, creating a sonic paradise for audiophiles.

Best Buy
Best Buy

January 31, 2024

The much-awaited Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is here, promising a symphony of unbeatable deals on a wide array of audio gadgets. Brace yourselves for a sonic extravaganza with enticing discounts of up to 65% off on Bluetooth speakers, headphones, home audio systems, and more. Audiophiles and tech enthusiasts alike can dive into a world of premium sound at prices that are music to their ears.

SBI cardholders are in for an exclusive treat, with an extra 10% discount, enhancing the harmony of savings. The melody of affordability continues with a generous offer of up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, making high-quality audio experiences accessible to everyone. As if that wasn't enough, customers can enjoy additional discounts of up to 5%, turning up the volume on savings.

Whether you're looking to enhance your home entertainment setup, indulge in personal audio bliss, or find the perfect gift for a music lover, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 has something for everyone.
Explore amazing savings on these essential audio gear featured in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Advertisement
ProductMRPOffer price
Marshall Acton Wireless Bluetooth Speaker29,99918,999
Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock5,4993,749
boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA 500W Bluetooth Soundbar59,99019,999
Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds29,99023,990
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS3,2992,499
soundcore Anker On-Ear Foldable Headphones4,9993,699
JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer34,99921,999
Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker3,4992,588
Advertisement

Things to consider before buying any audio gear during Amazon freedom sale

  • Research and Reviews: Before diving into the sale, research the products you're interested in. Read customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge the performance, durability, and overall satisfaction of the audio gear.

  • Compatibility: Ensure that the audio equipment you're eyeing is compatible with your existing devices. Check connectivity options, such as Bluetooth versions, and verify if the gear is suitable for your smartphone, tablet, or other gadgets.

  • Purpose of Use: Define the primary purpose of your audio gear. Whether it's for home entertainment, professional use, or outdoor activities, choosing equipment tailored to your needs ensures optimal satisfaction.

  • Brand Reputation: Stick to reputable brands with a track record of delivering quality audio products. Trusted brands often offer better warranties, customer support, and consistent product performance.

  • Features and Specifications: Pay attention to the features and specifications that matter to you. Whether it's noise cancellation, battery life, water resistance, or sound quality, prioritise features that align with your preferences.

  • Future-Proofing: Consider whether the audio gear you're eyeing is future-proof. Technologies evolve, and investing in equipment with some level of future compatibility can extend the longevity of your purchase.

Below, you'll find a comprehensive analysis of each product to assist you in making a well-informed choice.

Advertisement

  1. Marshall Acton II 60 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Advertisement
Marshall Acton II 60 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Marshall Acton II 60 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Marshall Acton II 60 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker, a powerful 60-watt subwoofer, seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with iconic Marshall design. Its compact size belies its mighty sound, delivering a well-balanced audio experience ideal for small spaces. With Bluetooth 5.0, enjoy superior wireless sound within a 30-foot range. Fine-tune your music using the Marshall Bluetooth app or onboard controls for a customised listening experience. The speaker's versatile connectivity includes a 3.5mm input for analogue devices. While its multi-host functionality facilitates seamless device switching, it's important to note that its Bluetooth connectivity might face occasional phone feature compatibility issues. Nevertheless, with its timeless design and great discount, now is the perfect time to upgrade  your audio setup.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Marshall 

  • Power: 60W subwoofer

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm input

  • Size: Compact design

  • Amplifiers: Three dedicated class D

  • Range: 30ft Bluetooth coverage

  • Customization: Marshall Bluetooth app, analogue controls

ProsCons
Excellent sound performanceNot portable
Solid construction ensures durabilityConnectivity issues
Compact size fits any space
Iconic Marshall design
Multi-host functionality provides easy switching
Crisp bass

User’s Review: When compared with the Woburn 2, the Acton 2 feels like its baby. It's so much smaller (Trust me). But don't let the size cloud your judgement because this baby packs a hell of a punch! The bass is really good and it's enough to fill a room. It can fit into the smallest of places and just looks beautiful wherever you place it.

Why it's worth buying: With its iconic Marshall design, the Acton II delivers powerful, customised sound in a compact size, making it an Amazon Choice product that seamlessly combines style with superior audio performance. 

Shop Now 

2. Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock

Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock
Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock

The Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock is the ultimate smart speaker that effortlessly responds to your voice commands, now available in a stylish blue hue. Operating hands-free from a distance, this smart speaker powered by Alexa is bilingual, speaking both English and Hindi. Enjoy enhanced bass performance with its spherical design, complemented by a convenient LED display showing time, temperature, and timers. With automatic brightness adjustment and snooze functionality, it's a versatile addition to any room. Seamlessly control your smart home, stream music from popular platforms, and simplify daily tasks with Alexa's assistance. Despite its prowess, note that occasional phone feature compatibility issues may arise. Don't miss the chance to make your home smarter – grab this Echo Dot now at a fantastic discount!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Amazon Echo

  • Design: Spherical, LED Display

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wireless

  • Voice Control: Alexa, English & Hindi

  • Audio: Powerful Bass, Streaming Compatibility

  • Versatility: Standalone or Connected Speaker

  • Smart Home Integration: Lights, AC, Devices

  • Privacy: Microphone Off Button, User Control

ProsCons
Compact design with LED displayPoor Wi-Fi connectivity
Bilingual voice control
Improved bass and sound quality
Decent performance
Voice recognition is good
User-friendly
Privacy features with mic-off button

User’s Review: Good quality, looks and feels premium, sounds great and further more, the aux outlet makes the audio going to my bigger speakers sound better than if I connect my laptop directly to them!

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its compact design, powerful bass, and versatile functionality, as evidenced by a stellar 63% 5-star rating from 22,515 global ratings on Amazon.

Shop Now 

3. boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA 500W Bluetooth Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos & Cinematic Sound

boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA 500W Bluetooth Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos & Cinematic Sound
boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA 500W Bluetooth Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos & Cinematic Sound boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA 500W Bluetooth Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos & Cinematic Sound

Experience a cinematic revolution with the boAt Aavante Bar 5500DA Soundbar, delivering Dolby Atmos Cinematic Audio for an immersive visual-audio synergy. Elevate your entertainment with 500W RMS boAt Signature Sound, creating an adrenaline-pumping atmosphere for memorable parties. The 5.1.2 channel setup, featuring a wired subwoofer and wireless rear satellite speakers, engulfs you in a surround sound experience with 8 powerful drivers. Enjoy 4K videos and 3D sound effects flawlessly, thanks to versatile multi channel connectivity options. Although this soundbar enhances your audio space, it's essential to note that the mic feature may not be up to the mark. Don't miss the chance to transform your home into a cinematic haven – grab the boAt Aavante Bar now at an incredible discount!

Specifications:

  • Audio Type: 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar

  • Power Output: 500W RMS

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, HDMI (ARC)

  • Features: Dolby Atmos, 4K Videos, 3D Sound

  • Drivers: 8 High-Performance Drivers

  • EQ Modes: Music, Movies, News, Sports

  • Build: Sleek, Wall-Mountable Design

ProsCons
Impressive battery backupMay not suit small spaces
Excellent audio quality
Slim and easily mountable design
Ample bass and effects
EQ modes for customised audio
Decent performance
5.1.2 channel setup with 8 drivers

User’s Review: I bought this product seeing the dolby atmos and then realised that Jio STB does not support it. Anyway, regarding the product, it is really good. I have moved on from the xiaomi soundbar that I had and this is a wonderful experience for me. The bass is good and the sound effects are really vibrant. 

Why it's worth buying: Its sleek design and versatile connectivity make it a worthwhile investment for unparalleled audio enjoyment."

Shop Now 

4. Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Sony's WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds redefine the audio experience with the market's best noise-cancelling technology, delivering premium sound quality. The new Dynamic Driver X ensures richer vocals and enhanced detail, accompanied by Hi-Res Audio and DSEE Extreme for a truly astonishing auditory journey. Enjoy crystal-clear calls with bone conduction sensors and Precise Voice Pickup Technology. These small, ergonomically designed earbuds offer luxurious comfort and block external sounds effectively. With up to 36 hours of battery life, quick charging, and multipoint connection compatibility, these earbuds cater to diverse needs. Take advantage of the current discount – it's the ideal time to enhance your audio game with Sony's WF-1000XM5.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Sony

  • Type: In-ear wireless earbuds

  • Noise Cancelling: Industry-leading technology

  • Sound Quality: Dynamic Driver X, Hi-Res Audio

  • Call Quality: Bone conduction sensors, Precise Voice Pickup

  • Battery Life: Up to 36 hours, quick charge

  • Connectivity: Multipoint, compatible with various devices

  • Design: Small, glossy, ergonomic, luxurious feel

  • Build: Recycled plastic, water-resistant (IPX4)

ProsCons
Premium noise-cancelling performanceSmaller case may be easier to misplace
Rich vocals with enhanced detailOccasional phone compatibility issues
Comfortable fit, blocks external sounds
Impressive 36-hour battery life
Crystal-clear calls
Seamless connectivity
Sleek, ergonomic, and glossy design
Exceptional sound quality

User’s Review: I am pretty sure these are the best buds available in the market. You truly get immersed in the music. Every little detail comes to life. The surrounding effect will blow your mind.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its Amazon Choice recognition, assuring quality, and the added benefit of a significant discount, making it a budget-friendly choice for premium wireless earbuds.

Shop Now 

5. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS in Ear Earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS in Ear Earbuds
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS in Ear Earbuds OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS in Ear Earbuds

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 redefines wireless audio with up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive sound experience. Boasting a colossal 12.4mm driver unit, these buds deliver enhanced bass and clear vocals with the innovative BassWave™ technology. Choose your audio profile with the Master Equalizers offering Bold, Bass, and Serenade modes. The dual-mic design and AI Clear Calls ensure crystal-clear communication. With a flagship-level battery life of up to 36 hours, these buds offer extended playtime. Despite their cutting-edge features, occasional phone feature compatibility issues may arise. Don't miss the chance to snag these buds at a remarkable discount.

Specifications:

  • Brand: OnePlus 

  • ANC Capability: Up to 25dB

  • Driver Unit: 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium

  • Battery Life: Up to 36hrs

  • Charging: USB Type-C, Fast Charge

  • Water Resistance: IP55 Rating

  • Bluetooth: BT 5.3, 10m Range

  • Microphones: 4 (2 per earbud)

ProsCons
Immersive ANC experienceMay not fit securely in all ears
Well-balanced sound qualityBluetooth range could be improved
Sturdy and robust case
Battery backup is good
Sleek design and is easy to carry
Water-resistant with IP55 rating
Quick charging

User’s Review: It's been a year since my purchase and I am very happy with these mini boom boxes. It does live up to its name of the basswave technology. However, it's best not to be meddled with in terms of the Equaliser. The default setting is perfect. The earphones are durable and so is the case. Backup after full charge is about 5 hours on continuous use and goes up to 15 hours on intermittent use.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its recent popularity, with over 10,000 purchases and a commendable 4.2-star rating on Amazon, reflecting high customer satisfaction and trust in its performance.

Shop Now 

6. soundcore Anker Q10 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Foldable Headphones

soundcore Anker Q10 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Foldable Headphones
soundcore Anker Q10 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Foldable Headphones soundcore Anker Q10 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Foldable Headphones

Soundcore by Anker presents the Q10 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones, blending signature sound loved by 10 million+ worldwide. Hi-Res Certified, these headphones deliver exceptional audio up to 40 kHz, providing a rich listening experience. BassUp technology enhances low frequencies for a powerful 100% boost in bass. With a remarkable 60-hour playtime, fast-charging (5 mins for 5 hours), and Bluetooth 5.0 dual connectivity, these foldable, premium-design headphones offer convenience and versatility. While the multi-point connection and AUX mode add to their functionality, note that drawbacks may include occasional connectivity issues. Grab the Soundcore Q10 now available at an incredible discount!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Anker 

  • Sound Quality: Hi-Res certified, 40 kHz

  • Bass Enhancement: BassUp technology, 100% boost

  • Battery Life: Impressive 60-hour playtime

  • Fast Charging: 5 mins for 5 hours

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, dual connectivity

  • Design: Foldable, premium soft touch

  • Microphone: Built-in for hands-free calls

ProsCons
Rich, detailed soundSlightly on the heavier side
Highly durable
Impressive battery life
Comfortable to wear and use
Multiple and quick connectivity
Foldable, premium soft touch design
Extended 60-hour playtime
Classy and unique design

User’s Review: I was kind of sceptical before buying from anker, but the good reviews pushed me to get it and I don't regret it at all. The headphone is really light weight and the sound quality is very balanced with neither too high bass or less. It also supports dual device connectivity. The cushions are soft and seem to be durable after 1 month of regular use. The battery seems to last forever even with ANC turned on.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for exceptional sound quality, BassUp technology, and a remarkable 60-hour playtime, validated by 63,000+ Amazon ratings with an impressive 4.1-star average.

Shop Now 

8. JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar with 6.5” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer

JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar with 6.5” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer
JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar with 6.5” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar with 6.5” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer

Transform your entertainment with the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass Soundbar – an audio powerhouse delivering 300W of output power, making your room resonate with immersive sound. Elevate your TV experience with JBL Surround Sound, bringing movies and music to life without extra wires. Feel the beat with the 6.5" down-firing wireless subwoofer for deep, thrilling bass. With built-in Dolby Digital technology, enjoy a cinematic experience at home. Stream music effortlessly via Bluetooth from your smartphone or tablet. While the drawbacks may include occasional connectivity issues, the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass is now available at a fantastic discount – the perfect time to upgrade your audio setup!

Specifications:

  • Brand: JBL 

  • Power Output: 300W

  • Subwoofer Size: 6.5"

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, Optical

  • Sound Technology: JBL Surround, Dolby Digital

  • Installation: Free in select cities

  • Wireless Subwoofer: Yes

  • Inputs: HDMI, Optical

ProsCons
Immersive Surround SoundBluetooth connectivity could be improved
Excellent clarity and thumping bassDurability issues
Performance is exceptional
Overall design is simple and classic
Easy to operate and setup
Versatile connectivity options

User’s Review: Go for it if you want a theatre-like movie experience. I am sure you will jump from your sofa in horror or action scenes :). It was a really good Dolby experience.

Why it's worth buying: You can enjoy hassle-free installation, versatile connectivity, and the added convenience of free on-site repair, making the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass a compelling and worthwhile audio investment.

Shop Now 

9. Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker

Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker
Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker Tribit[Upgraded Version XSound Go 16W 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker

Immerse yourself in killer audio with the Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker. With crystal-clear highs, crisp mids, and rich bass, this upgraded speaker delivers an immersive listening experience. Boasting Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a wireless range of up to 100ft, it effortlessly connects to your devices. Enjoy non-stop music with an impressive 24-hour playtime and the convenience of a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. The waterproof design makes it perfect for any environment. While it excels in portability and durability, occasional connectivity issues may arise. Don't miss the chance to grab the Upgraded Version at an amazing deal price!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Tribit 

  • Audio: Crystal highs, crisp mids, rich bass.

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 100ft range.

  • Battery Life: 24-hour playtime.

  • Design: Compact, lightweight, waterproof (IPX7).

  • Drivers: Dual 8W, premium bass radiator.

  • Features: Wireless stereo pairing, built-in microphone.

  • Compatibility: Bluetooth-enabled devices, universal compatibility.

ProsCons
Mesmerising sound qualityMay have issue when connecting multiple devices
Build quality is great
Long lasting battery
Lightweight and portable
Compact design
Versatile connectivity options
Waterproof design

User’s Review: Tribit xSound Go has met all my expectations. And has exceeded those with the small size, very good battery backup and IPX7 water resistance. Bass and highest volume is surprisingly high with this size(of course you can't defy the laws of Physics). Very negligible distortion only at 100% volume. 
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional sound, durability, and versatile features. A best-seller on Amazon with 3,000 recent satisfied purchasers, attesting to its popularity and reliability.

Shop Now 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best speaker deals in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

  • Explore exclusive discounts on top speaker brands, with options ranging from Bluetooth to smart speakers, ensuring a superior audio experience for every budget.

Are there any noise-cancelling headphones on sale at Amazon?

  • Yes, discover significant savings on noise-cancelling headphones, providing an immersive listening experience by blocking out ambient noise, enhancing your audio enjoyment.

Are there budget-friendly headphone options available?

  • Certainly! Amazon's sale offers a diverse range of headphones, including budget-friendly options with impressive sound quality, ensuring there's something for every music enthusiast.

Can I find discounts on waterproof speakers for outdoor use?

  • Yes, explore special discounts on waterproof speakers, perfect for outdoor activities. Enjoy your favourite tunes by the pool or at the beach without worrying about water damage.

In Conclusion 

Explore unmatched deals and discounts on a wide array of audio devices, including speakers, earbuds, headphones, and home audio systems, during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. With top brands and diverse options available, our curated list ensures quality and affordability.

Benefit from exclusive offers, reliable customer service, and swift delivery. Choose from our curated list and seize the opportunity to transform your listening moments. Shop now and immerse yourself in the joy of music.

Tags
    Advertisement
    MOST POPULAR
    Advertisement
    WATCH
    Advertisement
    PHOTOS
    Advertisement