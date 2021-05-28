May 28, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Won’t Remove Posts Claiming Covid-19 Is Man-Made: Facebook

Won’t Remove Posts Claiming Covid-19 Is Man-Made: Facebook

The move comes as President Joe Biden ordered US intelligence officials to 'redouble' their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associated Press (AP) 28 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:13 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Won’t Remove Posts Claiming Covid-19 Is Man-Made: Facebook
Facebook has long battled a tide of coronavirus-related misinformation by removing posts or putting warning labels on them. (Representational image.)
AP
Won’t Remove Posts Claiming Covid-19 Is Man-Made: Facebook
outlookindia.com
2021-05-28T09:13:27+05:30
Also read

Facebook says  it will no longer remove claims that Covid-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of Covid-19 and in consultation with public health experts."

Facebook has long battled a tide of coronavirus-related misinformation by removing posts or putting warning labels on them. It said in December it would remove vaccine-related misinformation, for example.

The move comes as President Joe Biden ordered US intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.

“We're continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge," Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, said in a statement on Wednesday.

After months of minimising these claims as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak. It aims to head off GOP complaints that Biden has not been tough enough and use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Jeff Bezos To Step Down As Amazon CEO On July, Andy Jassy To Take Over

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Joe Biden Facebook COVID-19 International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos