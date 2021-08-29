August 29, 2021
With 'Reformed Taliban', Turkish President Erdogan Signals To Develop Afghanistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey wants to help Afghanistan, but for that doors need to be opened.

Associated Press (AP) 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:32 pm
With 'Reformed Taliban', Turkish President Erdogan Signals To Develop Afghanistan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (File photo)
AP/PTI
With 'Reformed Taliban', Turkish President Erdogan Signals To Develop Afghanistan
2021-08-29T20:32:48+05:30

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled his willingness to help the Taliban develop Afghanistan.

Citing Turkey's experience in large-scale construction and infrastructure projects, he said: “We want to help on this point ... But to help, the doors need to be opened. That's why our intelligence (agency) is currently meeting Taliban representatives.”

Speaking to journalists on a return flight from Montenegro, Erdogan stressed the importance of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and ex-Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who led talks with the Taliban. Both men remained in Kabul after its fall two weeks ago.

He said the Taliban's “reformist approach” to issues such as women's rights would be taken into consideration in any future negotiations. (AP)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Associated Press (AP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hamid Karzai Istanbul International

