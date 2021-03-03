Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Rocks Central Greece

Also read Should The Tajikistan Earthquake Be A Wake Up Call For Himachal Pradesh?

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck central Greece on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The earthquake had an epicenter 22 kilometers (13.67 miles) west-northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time (1015 GMT), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighbouring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Numerous aftershocks were reported.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine