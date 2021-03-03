March 03, 2021
Corona
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Rocks Central Greece

The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighbouring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro, officials said

Associated Press (AP) 03 March 2021
Representational Image
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck central Greece on Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The earthquake had an epicenter 22 kilometers (13.67 miles) west-northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 p.m. local time (1015 GMT), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighbouring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Numerous aftershocks were reported.

 

