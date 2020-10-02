Gandhi Jayanti: 'Follow The Mahatma' Campaign Planned In Netherlands Schools To Promote Non-Violence

Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence will be disseminated in the schools of Netherlands with a series of events and activities planned under the ‘Follow the Mahatma’ campaign.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Ferdinand Grapperhaus praised the Indians living here as the best integrated communities in the Netherlands as he participated in the celebrations to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary organised by the Indian Embassy, according to an official communique.

Around 550 students from six schools were visited by the volunteers. Through lectures and interactive sessions, volunteers educated students about the life of Gandhi and how India won freedom through a non-violent movement, it said

These events, conducted under strict COVID-19 guidelines, were the culmination of the two years of celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, the statement added.

Grapperhaus also said that Gandhi, the man who brought the British empire to its knees, showed that a violent oppressor could be defeated by means of peaceful protest, patience, and dialogue.

“The minister strongly commended the Indian community in the Netherlands for being one of the best-integrated communities in the Netherlands,” the statement issued by the Indian Embassy said.

Grapperhaus described them as modest, positive, and forward-thinking.

“Gandhi’s teachings are alive and well in the world and the principle of non-violence is firmly anchored in our society. We must cherish this principle and on this special day celebrate,” the minister said.

Besides him, the mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen also participated in the ‘International Day of Non-Violence’ celebrations in cooperation with Stichting Standbeeld Mahatma Gandhi.

The event was the grand finale in the Netherlands of two years of activities to celebrate Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary which was last year.

The mayor said the name of the champion of non-violence Gandhi will always be linked to The Hague - the international city of peace and justice.

He described the statue of Gandhi in The Hague as a monument that pays homage to the Father of India and commemorates Surinami-Hindustani immigration, the statement said.

The mayor said that Gandhi remains an inspiring example to all nations and generations.

In 2007, the United Nations declared Gandhi’s birthday, October 2, as the International Day of Non-Violence and called upon countries and people across the world to spread his message of non-violence.

Ambassador of India to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony said that what Gandhi achieved through non-violence was unparalleled.

Talking about the relevance of Gandhi’s message to the post-COVID-19 world, Ambassador Rajamony stressed on the need to invest in health and education.

He also highlighted the importance of helping each other without fear and discrimination, and in particular taking care of the poor and underprivileged.

Other speakers at the event included the Ambassador of Afghanistan Mohammad Asif Rahimi and Ambassador of Bangladesh M Riaz Hamidullah; Deputy Mayor of The Hague Bert van Alphen; former Dutch Ambassador to India Eric Niehe; and Ram L Lakhina, Chairman of Stichting Standbeeld Mahatma Gandhi.

Other celebrations to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhi in the Netherlands included garlanding of Gandhi statues in The Hague, Amsterdam, Utrecht, and Zoetermeer, with members of the public paying tributes by placing flowers at the feet of the statues as a mark of respect amidst speeches and singing of favourite songs of Gandhi.

