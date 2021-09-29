Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Fumio Kishida Is Japan's New Prime Minister

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida replaces Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September.

Ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida is Japan's new PM. | AP

2021-09-29T12:02:50+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 12:02 pm

Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has won the governing party leadership election and is set to be become the next prime minister.

Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September.

As new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and coalition partner control the house.

Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister, in a runoff after moving ahead of two female candidates Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in the first round.

Yoshihide suga Tokyo Japan Japan Prime Minister International
