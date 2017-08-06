Woman Allegedly Molested In Moving Car After Being 'Kidnapped' In Delhi, Locals Thrash Accused

A woman was allegedly molested by three accused in a moving car in Rohini on Saturday night in the national capital.

Hearing to the woman's screams from the car, two youth sitting in another vehicle followed them and rescued the victim.

An argument broke out followed by a scuffle which attracted the attention of the locals.

Soon, the crowd figured out that a woman was in the car crying out for help, which escalated the situation driving the mob into a frenzy. The mob then badly thrashed them. They also broke the car and then set it on fire.

Later, the police arrived reached the spot and arrested two accused as one managed to flee from the incident.

According to the police, the two accused are from Kerala and kidnapped the girl from Mangolpuri while she was returning home from work.

The police have admitted the girl to the hospital for further medical examination and have registered the case against the all three accused.

More details are awaited...

(ANI)