Where Is Sidharth? Kiara Advani's New Maldives Pic Has People Wondering

Kiara Advani's new year looks bright, fresh and sunny. The actor jetted off to Maldives to usher in 2021 with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. And we get a glimpse of her basking in the sun against the ocean. Only, the man of the hour was nowhere to be seen.

In her Instagram post, the actor had her back towards the camera and donned a backless dress. It read: "Lookin at you 2021."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

A flurry of heart and fire emojis instantly lined up in the comments. Sidharth's absence from the picture had fans wondering. Some asked about his whereabouts, others joked about giving him the picture credits for this social media post.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's dating rumours have been doing the rounds for some time now. When Kiara was asked questions about her personal life, whether she is dating someone. Kiara said, "Whenever I talk about my personal life, it will be when I’m married."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine