Uttarakhand BJP General Secretary Sacked After Sexual Harassment Charge By Woman Party Worker

The BJP on Sunday sacked the party's Uttarakhand general secretary following sexual harassment charge leveled against him by a woman party worker, reported ANI.

According to a report by India Today, the woman was working as a data entry operator in the party's office in Dehradun. She had collected evidence of harassment in her mobile phone but it was snatched from her by a senior BJP functionary, the report said.

According to a report by news agency, PTI, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt said: "The party leadership has taken cognisance of the entire issue and appropriate action will be taken as per the set procedure.”

BJP removes its Uttarakhand General Secretary Sanjay Kumar from his post after a woman party worker accuses him of sexual harassment. pic.twitter.com/LXfmb1iHhC — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018



Asked about the allegations against Uttarakhand BJP general secretary (organisation) Sanjay Kumar, the state unit media cell head Devendra Bhasin told reporters that the party was aware of them and was looking into them.



The harassment took place six months ago, it is alleged. There has been no formal complaint, party leaders said.



"Whatever I know about the incident is through the newspapers. As the matter involves a general secretary it would not be proper for me to comment on it unless I hear from the leadership," Bhatt said.

