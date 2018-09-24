UP: Two Killed and 15 Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck

A state-owned bus rammed into a stationary truck on national highway 91 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar district, killing two persons and leaving 15 injured.

The incident took place on Monday near Maman flyover when the UPSRTC bus was going to Delhi from Lucknow.

Both the drivers were killed. The bus driver has been identified as Sushil (50) while the truck driver is yet to be identified.

Gopal Singh, a district police officer told IANS that prima facie it appeared that the bus driver had slept at the wheel.

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha and other senior district officials visited the injured at the hospital and a probe has been ordered.

