Thanks Sushma Swaraj For Recognising Congress' Great Vision Of Setting Up IITs, IIMs In UNGA Speech: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for 'finally recognising Congress government's great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs' in her address at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Sushma ji, thank you for finally recognising Congress governments' great vision and legacy of setting up IITs and IIMs Advertisement opens in new window — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 24, 2017

Swaraj had ripped apart Pakistan in her address on Saturday.

Speaking for the second consecutive year at the annual UNGA session, Swaraj said India has risen despite being the principal destination of Pakistan's nefarious export of terrorism.

"We established scientific and technical institutions which are the pride of the world. But what has Pakistan offered to the world and indeed to its own people apart from terrorism?" she said, referring to the institutions such as IITs, IIMs and AIIMS.

"We produced scientists, scholars, doctors, engineers.

What have you produced? You have produced terrorists...you have created terrorist camps, you have created Lashkar-e- Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Haqqani network."

The Congress Party had earlier welcomed Swaraj's speech and praised her for replying to "those who ask what happened in the last 70 years".

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala thanked Swaraj "for stating hard facts about India and Pakistan at UN".

"Befitting reply to those who ask what happened in last 70 years. Sushma Swaraj mirrored the yeoman's progress made by India under Congress rule, making 'inclusive growth & progress' as India's mantra," said Surjewala in a series of tweets.

(With inputs from agencies)