Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Commemorates 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', Pays Floral Tribute To Martyrs

On December 16, 1971, Pakistan surrendered to Indian Armed forces and the day is observed as 'Vijay Diwas' and 2021 is the golden jubilee year, 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.'

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Commemorates 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', Pays Floral Tribute To Martyrs | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T17:38:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 5:38 pm

Celebrating the golden jubilee of India's triumph over Pakistan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid a wreath at the Chennai war memorial to honor the sacrifices of soldiers.

Stalin, presiding over a brief ceremony at the war memorial in Kamarajar Salai paid tributes to soldiers by laying a wreath and saluted the brave hearts. The Chief Minister wrote in a diary kept for the occasion that he saluted ('Veera Vanakkam,' valourous salute) the soldiers who attained martyrdom in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Two Vir Chakra awardees Rear Admiral S Ramsagar and Colonel A Krishnaswamy of the 1971 war and many other decorated veterans participated in the ceremony and paid homage, a defence release said.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Public Works Minister E V Velu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu participated. Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, officers of the Armed forces, Coast Guard and veterans of the 1971 war took part in the ceremony at the war memorial, near the Marina beach.

'Vijay Diwas' is celebrated to commemorate the nation's victory over Pakistan, which saw the emergence of a new nation, Bangladesh.

Starting December 16, the war memorial in Chennai, formally known as 'Victory War Memorial' would be open to public till 5 PM, 19 December 2021 for people to pay homage to the heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Public may light a candle or offer flowers at the memorial, the release added.

 (With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk M K Stalin India Pakistan Bangladesh Tamil Nadu Swarnim Vijay Varsh
