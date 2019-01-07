After leading India to a maiden Test series win in Australia, skipper Virat Kohli said that the team deserves to unwind.

An intense Test series ended in an anti-climatic fashion on Monday when the last day of the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to inclement weather.

After collecting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 30-year-old said that "Celebrations are going to run long into the night I can assure you. Now we've got no more Test cricket and no more alarms in the morning."

Hailing the support from the travelling fans, the skipper said "Crowds have been outstanding. They've never let us feel we are playing away from home. They've come in numbers in every stadium."

Then a video of the team celebrating the win with fans emerged. And they danced to the tune of famous "Mere Desh Ki Dharti" song.

Get those feet tapping. The Bharat Army gave the team a welcome in their own style - and needless to say, #TeamIndia joined in



In the last leg of the tour, India will play a three-match ODI series, starting Saturday.