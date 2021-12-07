Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Omicron? Two Bangladesh Women’s Cricketers Test Positive For Covid-19 After Zimbabwe Tour

The Covid-19 positive cases were discovered five days after the Bangladesh women's cricket team returned home from the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 qualifiers in Zimbabwe which was cancelled midway.

Omicron? Two Bangladesh Women’s Cricketers Test Positive For Covid-19 After Zimbabwe Tour
The players had returned negative in the tests conducted in Dhaka on December 1 and 3 but a third PCR test on December 6 showed two to be Covid-19 positive. | Twitter (BCB Tigers)

Trending

Omicron? Two Bangladesh Women’s Cricketers Test Positive For Covid-19 After Zimbabwe Tour
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T10:06:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 10:06 am

Two members of the Bangladesh women’s cricket team tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from Zimbabwe, forcing the national cricket body to extend the isolation period. Bangladesh had participated in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 qualifiers and has been in quarantine after returning home. (More Cricket News)

BAN vs PAK Live Blog

With a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, which originated in South Africa, rocking the world, the Bangladesh government had imposed new travel rules on people returning from the African country. The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 qualifiers had to be cancelled midway due to the outbreak of Omicron.

“The team members, who were sharing the same room, had returned negative results in the two tests conducted in Dhaka on December 1 and 3. However, reports from a third PCR test on December 6 has shown both to be Covid-19 positive,” Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was quoted as saying.

“As such, the mandatory isolation of the team, which was due to end today (Monday, December 6, 2021), has been extended as per the Covid-19 Management Protocol of the BCB. The team members will undergo further tests and evaluation during the extended isolation.” The variant of the virus is yet to be known.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The players were supposed to be released from quarantine on Monday and scheduled to meet BCB president Nazmul Hassan to celebrate their qualification for the 2022 Women’s World Cup to be held in New Zealand. The programme now stays postponed.

Despite the cancellation of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 qualifiers midway, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies have qualified for the mega event by virtue of their rankings. They will join Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand in an eight-team contest.

The 2022 Women’s World Cup will be held from March 4 to April 3.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Dhaka Cricket Bangladesh national cricket team Bangladesh Cricket Board Omicron variant Covid 19 COVID 19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bianca Andreescu, 2019 US Open Tennis Champion, Takes Mental Health Break

Bianca Andreescu, 2019 US Open Tennis Champion, Takes Mental Health Break

Everton Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22: Demarai Gray’s Winner Lifts Mood At Goodison Park

BAN Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 4: Rain Stops, Bangladesh Strike Early, Pakistan 221/4

SA-A Vs IND-A, 3rd Unofficial Test: Navdeep Saini Stars With Ball On Day 1

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Shocked Again As Jamshedpur Record Second Win

FIFA World Cup 2022: Norwegian Team Launches Jersey To Highlight Abuses In Qatar

The Ashes 2021-22: How To Regain The Urn? Kevin Pietersen Tells England To Score A Lot Of Runs In Australia

Belgian Football League Bans Visiting Fans After Violence-marred Games -VIDEO

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Full Schedule Of India's Tour Of South Africa 2021-22 Check Revised Details

SA Vs IND: Full Schedule Of India's Tour Of South Africa 2021-22 Check Revised Details

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Vs FC Goa In Battle Of Laggards, Teams Eye First Win

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Vs FC Goa In Battle Of Laggards, Teams Eye First Win

SA Vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Looks Forward To 'Different Challenge' In South Africa

SA Vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Looks Forward To 'Different Challenge' In South Africa

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Threatens Retaliation If US Boycott Games

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Threatens Retaliation If US Boycott Games

Read More from Outlook

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Seema Guha / The Modi-Putin meet was a concerted effort by India-Russia to tell the world that their strategic relationship is alive and kicking.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

Soumitra Bose / England’s Test record in Australia is abysmal – nine defeats in the last 10 matches. The Three Lions last won the Ashes in 2011.

How Nagaland Incident Flared And Why AFSPA Should Be Questioned?

How Nagaland Incident Flared And Why AFSPA Should Be Questioned?

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland incident has highlighted several flaws in the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). What went wrong? We explain.

Advertisement