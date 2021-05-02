Sri Lanka are eyeing their first Test win in more than a year after claiming a first innings lead of 249 runs and reaching 17 for three at stumps to secure an overall lead of 259 runs in the second Test against Bangladesh on Saturday. Praveen Jayawickrama became the fifth Sri Lankan to claim a five-wicket haul on debut as he finished with six for 92. The left-arm orthodox spinner triggered a sensational collapse as Bangladesh were bowled out for 251 after being 214 for three at one stage. Follow Day 4 live updates and cricket scores of second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, being played in Pallekele:

