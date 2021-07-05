SL Vs IND: Bhuvneshwar Kumar XI Beat Shikhar Dhawan XI In Simulation Game

Senior batsman Manish Pandey scored a half-century for Shikhar Dhawan XI while flamboyant Suryakumar Yadav smashed a quick-fire 50 odd for Bhuvneshwar Kumar XI in an intra-squad T20 simulation game at the SSC ground on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey told bcci.tv that the coaching staff was pleased with the "intensity" and the players ticked all the right boxes in humid conditions.

The recap with a twist ðÂÂÂ



Paras Mhambrey takes the 9âÂ£0âÂ£-seconds match-rewind âÂª challenge ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ



Watch NOW âÂÂï¸Â ðÂÂ¥#TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/UTpRH0V9ug — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2021

Batting first, Dhawan XI put up 154 for four in 20 overs with Pandey scoring 63 off 45 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed 30-odd, opening the innings.

Opposition skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the best bowler with figures of 2/23 in 4 overs.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal added 60 runs in quick time to set up the chase and Surya's 50-odd helped them achieve the target within 17 overs.

Mhambrey said since the target was easily achieved by the side batting second, "we decided we will revise the target and gave them a situation where they had to score 40 odd runs in four overs to win the match. We wanted to push them and get the best out of situation."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine